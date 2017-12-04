SPORTS DECEMBER 4, 2017

The MPHS wrestling team finished 4th in the Wapello Willard Howell Tournament with one champion and 135 points. Jim DeMeyer won the 170 pound weight class. Wilton won the team title with 186 points. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont won the Jeremy Fulk New London Wrestling Tournament with 211 points, New London was 3rd with 150 points. Samuel Loyd and Gavin Holmes won titles for the Tigers. Waco’s Cody Crawford won 1st place at heavyweight.

The Mt. Pleasant High School bowling teams bowled against L&M at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine. Mt. Pleasant won the girl’s match 2,746 to 1,889, Kelsey Hummel rolled a 305. L&M won the boys match 2,052 to 1,872, Tristan Dirth rolled a 351.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team opened up St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic play with a trip to Louisville, Kentucky Saturday. They took on Spalding University the Tigers fell 65-51 to the Golden Eagles. Josie Zerrusen had a team high 21 points. She was 6-15 from the field which included 4-8 from the three point line. She added five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Darby Massner finished with 14 points and seven assists. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on December 5th, when they travel to Drake University for an exhibition game at 11 am. The Tigers are now 0-7 overall and 0-1 in SLIAC play.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team took on Spalding University Saturday in a SLIAC matchup. Iowa Wesleyan dropped their second SLIAC contest by a score of 84-62. The Tigers were led in scoring by Brock Butler. He finished with 22 points on 6-19 shooting from the field and 8-10 from the free throw line. Avree Clark added nine points for the Tigers. The Tigers will return to Ruble Arena on December 9th. They will host Greenville University at 3pm for another SLIAC matchup. IW is now 0-8 on the season and 0-2 in SLIAC play.

Mt. Pleasant hosted Fairfield in basketball action Friday night. In the JV girls game

M.P. suffered a tough loss against Fairfield 47-42! Karsyn Lamm had 9 pts. Lydia Stewart had 9 pts and 4 steals. Grace Bittle had 8 pts and 14 rebounds. Emma Rugg had 7 rebounds.

In the varsity game Fairfield won 53-48 after leading 22-20 at halftime. Maddie Williamson scored 16 points to lead M.P. Kalynn Batey added 15. MPHS is now 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference, they play at Keokuk Friday December 8th.

In the boy’s action Mt. Pleasant won the varsity game 73-44, Brady Sartorius scored 30 points, Jordon Magnani added 14 and Colin Mulford had 12. Panthers are now 1-1 and host Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday.

The JV Panther Boys basketball team beat Fairfield Friday night 51-30. Jaxon Hoyle led the way with 14 points. The boys host North Liberty Tuesday night at 6 pm.

. Fairfield won the freshman game 52-37, Chase Williamson scored 15 and Jack Johnson 10 points.

The Iowa Hawkeye football team found out Sunday afternoon where they will play their bowl game this year. The Hawkeyes will play in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankees Stadium in New York against Boston College on December 27th at 4:15 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game.

Iowa State is also going to a bowl game this year, the Cyclones will play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis against Memphis. The game is December 30th at 11:30 am.