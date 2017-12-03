SPORTS DECEMBER 3, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell on the road at Spalding University 65-51.

Spalding University of Louisville, Kentucky handed the Iowa Wesleyan men their 8th loss in 8 games by a score of 84-62 in Kentucky.

Penn State defeated Iowa in men’s Big Ten basketball in Iowa City Saturday 77-73.

South Dakota State defeated the UNI Panthers 37-22 in South Dakota in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs, UNI ends the year 8-5, the Jack Rabbits advance with a 10-2 record. UNI had beaten SDU during the regular season.