SPORTS DECEMBER 29, 2017 (YEAR IN REVIEW 4TH QTR)

YEAR IN REVIEW SPORTS 2017 (OCTOBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER)

Mt. Pleasant Cross Country teams swept the Southeast Conference Cross Country meet at Ft. Madison. The Panther girls won with a 36 score, Ft. Madison was 2nd with a 53 score, Fairfield 3rd 68 and Washington 4th 71. Mt. Pleasant’s Abby Ryon finished 2nd individually running 19:36, Fairfield’s Ashley Bloomquist was 1st in 19:20. All of the MP runners finished in the top 15…Taylor Murray was 5th, Delaney McDowell 8th and Kendall Dascher 10th, 11th was Cristina Carthey, 12th Kelsey Notestein and Claire Holtkamp 15th. Liz Perry won the JV girls competition individual title.

The MPHS boy’s cross country team won their 4th straight title with a 34 score, 2nd Ft. Madison 48, 3rd Fairfield 67, Washington 4th with 81 points and Keokuk 5th 143. Panther Cody Mertens won the individual title running 16:23, Kyle Vanderham was 3rd in 17:15, Dalton Moyle 7th, Alec Gardner 11th, 12th Drake Snavely, 16th Cade Warner, Dakota Triska 20th. The top finisher in the JV boys race for MPHS was Heath Brooks who finished 6th.

Southeast Iowa Super Conference cross country meet on the Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield, Pekin won both the girl’s and boy’s titles. Pekin had a 49 score in the girls race ahead of 2nd place Danville-New London who scored 64. Remi Duwa of Pekin was the individual champ winning in a time of 19:30, Lexi Brown of Danville-NL was 2nd in 19:44. In the boy’s race Pekin scored 63, Wapello was 2nd with an 81 score. Colten Glosser of Pekin finished 1st in 16:52, Brody Barton of WMU was 2nd in 17:01.

Iowa Wesleyan University has announced that Derek Zander has been named as the full-time Athletic Director. The move comes after the University announced earlier this summer the Athletic Department had launched a five year vision “Committing to Excellence.” The role of the Athletic Director became a full time position. Zander has spent the last four months in the interim athletic director role for the University. During that time, he has led the Howe Student Activity Center aesthetics project, fundraised for new scoreboards and sound system, and expanded the awareness of Tiger athletics.

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers were represented in both the Class 3A girls and boys cross country state meets. At the State Meet qualifying meet in Solon sophomore Abby Ryon finished 5th individually in a time of 19:31 about a minute behind the winner Adrianna Katcher of Center-Point-Urbana who won in a time of 18:40. Mt. Pleasant as a team finished 6th

The Danville-New London girl’s team finished 3rd in the Class 2A meet at Iowa City Regina to advance to state.

Winfield Mt. Union’s Pearl Krieger-Coble advanced onto the State Meet next weekend.

The MPHS boy’s cross country team finished 6th at the Solon qualifier with 146 points, Mt. Vernon-Lisbon won with a 62 score. Junior Cody Mertens finished 2nd individually in a time of 16:28, 11 seconds behind the winner Miles Bach of Center-point-Urbana.

Mt. Pleasant fell to #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on the Saints home court in Class 4A Regional Semi Final volleyball. Xavier won 25-12, 25-9 and 25-10. Mt. Pleasant did lead for a time in game one, Panthers tied the set at 8-8, then extended the lead to 12-8 before the sleeping giant awoke and rolled to win that set and the next two without much of a challenge from Mt. Pleasant who struggled competing against the height and talent of the host school, Panthers ended the year with a final won-loss record of 13-19.

The Southeast Conference volleyball coaches announced the selection of all conference players for 2017. Kalynn Batey made 1st team all conference for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers. Ashley Menke received 2nd team honors. Named honorable mention all-conference were: Dani Broeker, Sadie Carrasco, Maggie Christiforo, Jackie Fraise, Annie Liechty and Mary West. Conference player of the year was Kara Jeffrey of Fairfield. Mt. Pleasant had a number of Academic All-Conference selections: Kalynn Batey, Dani Broeker, Jackie Fraise, Ashlee Menke, Sadie Carrasco, Hannah Hess, Anni liechty, Keelyn McNamee, Lyndi Vantiger and Mary West.

MP sophomore Abby Ryon finished 18th at Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet, she ran 18:28. Dubuque Wahlert won team race with 72 score.

Mt. Pleasant Junior Cody Mertens finished 8th at State Cross Country Meet, ran 16:26…Gilbert won the team title with a 75 score.

AWARDS BANQUET FOR THE XC TEAMS

TAYLOR MURRAY AND DELANEY MCDOWELL PANTHER AWARDS

KENDALL DASCHER-MOST IMPROVED

ABBY RYON-MVP

CRISTINA CARTHEY –NEWCOMER AWARD

The MPHS boys cross country award winners:

CODY METERNS –MP

ALEC GARDNER AND DALTON MOYLE MOST POTENTIAL

KYLE VANDERHAM-PANTHER AWARD

DRAKE SNAVELY-NEWCOMER AWARD

Southeast Iowa Super Conference named their players and coaches of the year.

Player of the Year: North Player of the Year: South

Mariah Mitchell, Sr, Wapello Emily Box, Jr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Coach of the Year: North Coach of the Year: South

Shannon Miller, IMS Melissa Freesmeier, Holy Trinity

The Iowa Wesleyan football team traveled to Westminster College for the final game of the 2017 season, they fell 27-21 in overtime. Iowa Wesleyan ended the season with a 2-8 overall record and a 2-7 record in UMAC play. They finished the season in eighth place in the conference standings.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team held their awards banquet. A new award has been established by the football program and it is named after Kent Bennett long time teacher and coach in the district. The new award will be called the Kent Bennett player of the game award, after each Panther game that player will be interviewed by KILJ along with Coach Shawn Striegel. Striegel decided to name Jake Lowe senior defensive back as the 1st winner of the award going back to the season ending game against Keokuk. OTHER SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS: Kieran Kohorst Defenive award, sportsmanship award and Panther award. Dalton Bass lineman award, Colin Mulford coaches award. Other Panther award winners were: Bryce Anderson, Zach Beason, Chase Lamm, Levi Puig, Garin Crane, Brody McGhghy and Like Van Nyhuis.

Congratulations to the Mt. Pleasant High School Competition Cheer team for a State runner up finish. The stunt group finished with another State Championship.

The Class 3A District 5 All District football selections have been announced. 1st team All District selections for MPHS: Zach Beason, Jordon Magnani, Kieran Kohorst, Chase Lamm and Dalton Bass.

2nd team All District: Levi Puig, Colby Potts, Tucker Johnson and Garin Crane.

Special awards from Class 3A District 5: Offensive MVP-Seth Howard Oskaloosa, Defensive MVP- Tyler Linderbaum Solon, Special Team MVP-Aron Blom-Oskaloosa, Outstanding Lineman-Mitchell Huisenga Washington and Staff of The Year-Solon coaches

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association announced the postseason awards for the fall season. The All-American, National All-Academic, and Individual End of the Year award winners for cross country, soccer, and volleyball were recognized during Fall Championships Week in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Iowa Wesleyan had several individuals receive recognition by the USCAA this fall.

The USCAA National All-Academic Team had representatives from IW’s men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as the Tiger volleyball team. Members of the women’s soccer team that earned National All-Academic honors were Caitlyn Welch and Julie Dodd. Jake O’Farrell, Harben Branco Filho, Elijah Perez, and Jorge Sierra Galeas were selected from the men’s soccer program. The IW volleyball representatives were Ariel Smale, Kara Gillis, Hannah Lien, and Allegra Collette.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced the 2017 All-Conference Awards for the 2017 season. Iowa Wesleyan had two players earn Second Team All-Conference honors. Christian Henriksen was named Second Team Defense as a defensive lineman, as well as being named to the UMAC All-Sportsmanship Team. Henriksen started all ten games for IW this season, and 40 consecutive games during his 4 years playing. Joseph Mosley was the second member of the Tigers to earn UMAC honors. He was named Second Team Defense as a defensive back and Second Team Special Teams as a Kick Returner.

Two KILJ area schools switched their high school football programs from 11 man to 8 man football. The Winfield Mt. Union School District board of directors voted to move to an 8 man football program for their middle school and high school programs. New London School District also has moved to 8 man football.

The Mt. Pleasant Community School District added a school to their 7th grade thru varsity football programs. On December 11th at a regular school board meeting the board of directors voted to have Danville join the football program, it will be affective for the 2018 season. There was only one dissenting vote on the measure.

A former Mt. Pleasant Panther caught a touchdown pass in the NFL on Sunday December 10th.. It was Leonard Wester, offensive tackle for Tampa Bay in their game against Detroit. That’s right Leonard lined up as an eligible receiver and then caught a 2 yard scoring pass…..it happens to be his first NFL touchdown, and Tampa Bay lost the game 24-21.

For the first time since 1988, two Central College of Pella Football players were chosen for the Academic All-America Division III football team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Senior linebacker Carson Remick (Hillsboro, Mount Pleasant HS) was one of the Dutch named to the second team. Remick has a 3.73 GPA.

Former Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball standout Mikaela Foecke led the University of Nebraska to an NCAA volleyball championship in Kansas City. The Cornhuskers won 3 games to 1 over Florida to win the title. Foecke along with her teammate Kelly Hunter were named the outstanding players of the tournament.

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association released the 2017 All-USCAA Football Team yesterday. Seven individuals from Iowa Wesleyan were named to the USCAA All-Football Team.

The Tigers had two offensive players receive honors. Rodolfo Amezcua was selected as a wide receiver and Josh McPherson was selected as an offensive lineman. Amezcua played in ten games for the Tigers. He led the team with 48 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns. McPherson started seven games for the purple and white, missing three games due to an injury.

On the defensive side, Iowa Wesleyan has four individuals make the list. Christian Henriksen (defensive line), Onius Heard (defensive line), Austin Ferguson (linebacker), and Joseph Mosely (defensive back) were all selected to the All-Football Team. Henriksen ended the season with 25 solo tackles and assisted on 26 tackles. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss in ten games this season. Heard played in nine games, recording 11 solo tackles and assisted on 34 tackles. Austin Ferguson finished the year with 72 tackles for the Tigers. He had 3 sacks, 9 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery. Mosley appeared in all 10 game for the Tigers, recording 49 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, and 5.5 tackles for loss. He also had 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, and 3 blocks on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan had one member earn special team honors from the USCAA. Harrison McIntyre earned All-USCAA Football Team honors as a punter for the Tigers. McIntyre played in ten games for the Tigers. He punted 58 times for 2070 yards for the Tigers. McIntyre pinned opponents inside the 20 fifteen times, and had two touchbacks. He also forced fifteen fair catches on the season.

At the holiday break let’s take a look at how the local sports teams did in the first part of the 2017-2018 season.

IWU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 1-10 overall and 1-2 SLIAC

IWU MEN’S BASKETBALL 1-10 OVERALL 1-3 SLIAC

MPHS GIRL’S BASKETBALL 5-3 OVERALL 2-1 IN SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TIED FOR 2ND

MPHS BOY’S BASKETBALL RANKED 7TH 5-2 OVERALL 3-0 IN SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE FIRST PLACE

MPHS GIRL’S BOWLING 3-2

MPHS BOY’S BOWLING 2-3

MPHS WRESTLING 14-1