SPORTS DECEMBER 28, 2017 (YEAR IN REVIEW 3RD QTR)

YEAR IN REVIEW 2017 JULY THRU SEPTEMBER

Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team lost in the 1st round of the district to Keokuk 7-6. In the prior four meetings of the two teams this season Mt. Pleasant swept Keokuk with a combined score of 38-15. Mt. Pleasant ended the year with a 25-14 record and were conference champions.

Mt. Pleasant landed 5 players on the Southeast Conference 1st team all conference team. Zach Beason, Pat Canby, Cooper Huckabone and Keegan Rich made 1st team. Colby Potts, Caleb Potts and Chase Lamm made 2nd team. Honorable mention honors went to Jordon Magnani and Dalton Shull. Panthers on the all-academic team Keegan Rich, Jacob Fried, Jordon Magnani, Caleb Potts, Pat Canby, Jason Sammons, and Colby Potts. Cameron Bauman was named player of the year.

The MPHS softball team lost in the opening round of the State Softball Tournament to Oskaloosa by a score of 3-2 in 8 innings. In the consolation round, The Mt. Pleasant Panthers defeated Sergeant Bluff Luton in their 1st consolation game. Then in their 5th place consolation game they fell to Carlisle 2-1 in 8 innings. MPHS for the 2nd time in 3 years brings home the 6th place trophy from state, and wrap up the season with a won-loss record of 32-12. Mt. Pleasant closed the books on the 2017 season, they chalked up a conference championship, trip to state and while there had a 1-2 record finishing 6th, their 2 losses were 1 run extra inning games and they outscored their opponents at state 13-9. The MPHS softball team named some special award winners. Leading the way was Bailey Johnson 1st team all conference, 1st team all district, 1st team all state, broke school record for walks in a season 34, broke school record for season batting average .512, tied school record for hit by pitches 7. She was named the varsity most valuable player. Chi Glaha-1st team all conference, 1st team all district, 2nd team all-state, Class 4A State All Tournament Team, MPHS offensive award winner and tied school record for hits in a season 68. Sarah Moffett was defensive player of the year. Makayla Cam-rookie of the year. Trinity Krabil-most improved player. Allison Buckert and Cali Liechty Panther awards. Abbie Liechty-coaches award. Samantha Broeker-JV MVP Southeast Conference all conference softball selections. 1st team for MPHS Cali and Anni Liechty, Chi Glaha and Bailey Johnson. Johnson was named player of the year. 2nd team Jackie Fraise, Sara Moffett, Makayla Cam and Allison Buckert. Honorable mention Trinity Krabill, Abbie Liechty. All Academic selections Allison Buckert, Jackie Fraise, Dani Broeker, Chi Glaha, Sarah Moffett, Cali and Abbie Liechty.

The North defeated the South 30-13 in the 2017 Shrine Game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Pat Canby former Mt. Pleasant Panther Played for the South team.

Club Championships were decided at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club Monday. The men’s championship was won by Kiley Miller over Bo Vitale. The two were teamates at Iowa Wesleyan last year, Vitale is graduated and Miller returns for another season. The 3rd place consolation match was won by Patrick Zelinski over Jim Becker. The Presidents bracket was won by Rob Zeglen over Steven Cox. On the women’s side Natalie Taylor won the championship over Gayle Rupp.

Mt. Pleasant hosted 19 area schools and hundreds of competitors at the Mt. Pleasant Cross Country Invitation. The MPHS girls won the large school girls division with a 32 score. Abby Ryon was the individual winner in a time of 19:46.

The small school girls class was won by Danville-New London with a score of 45, individual winner was Lexi Brown of the Bears.

In the large school boys class Mt. Pleasant won with a 31 score, Cody Mertens won the individual title in 16:40, Kyle Vanderham was 2nd 17:21.

The small school boys title went to Holy Trinity Catholic with a 72 total, individual winner was Matt Hellige Of Holy Trinity in 18:18.

The WACO Community School District Foundation received a donation from the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation for the purpose of constructing

a 9,544 sq foot Athletic Training and Fitness Center on the WACO campus in Wayland.

The Kaufman Athletic Training and Fitness Center will offer:

weight room

community fitness center

locker rooms

coaches offices

Athletic Trainer office

The project is expected to be completed by August 2018. The facility will be the official Athletic

Training facility for the Warriors and The Fitness Center will offer membership opportunities to the community. The project is fully supported by the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation.

5th ranked New London won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball tournament with a 2-1 win over 6th ranked Holy Trinity Catholic in the championship match. 1st time in 9 years that New London has won the title.