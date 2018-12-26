Sports December 26th, 2018

Not a lot of sports being played this week due to the Christmas holiday.

Iowa State football will be playing in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio Texas on Friday, December 28th against Washington State. Game time will be 8pm but we will NOT be carrying the game as it conflicts with the Festival of Lights.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball will be the first local team to get back. On Saturday December 29th they will be hosting the University of Dubuque. Then the women’s team will be back to join them for a conference double header on Wednesday January 2nd against Blackburn College, we will be carrying those two games on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Iowa football will be playing on Tuesday, January 1st in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay Florida against Mississippi State. Game time will be 11am, pregame coverage will begin at 9am on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Mt Pleasant basketball will return to action on Friday January 4th. Varsity, JV, and freshman girls basketball will be hosting Washington in Panther Gym. While they host the Demons the boys teams will be on the road up at Washington for Varsity, JV, and freshman basketball.

On Saturday January 5th all three of the boys basketball teams will be playing. The freshman team will be playing at the Clark Field House against Burlington. The varsity and JV team will be at Central Lee.

That same Saturday the varsity bowling team will be in a tournament at Rose Bowl in Muscatine against Camanche, DeWitt Central, Durant, Independence, Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, Sigourney Junior-Senior, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Washington.