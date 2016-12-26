SPORTS DECEMBER 26, 2016

FROM THE IRIS BOWLING CENTER AND SPLITZ LOUNGE SPORTS DESK.

The sports scene is quiet this week on the high school level, the Mt. Pleasant Panther winter sports teams are in practice mode this week and will return to action beginning January 2nd when the 3-4 (0-2) Mt. Pleasant girls play at Solon. The 5-1 (2-0) Mt. Pleasant Panther boys will get back to action on January 3rd at home against Iowa City City High. The Panther wrestling team is ranked 22nd in Class 3A, they have an impressive 12-1 dual record in the 1st half of the year. The MPHS bowling teams will resume action on January 7th at L&M against the Falcons and DeWitt Central.

For Iowa Wesleyan women and men they will resume action on January 4th at home against Webster University.

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos Christmas Night in NFL action, Chiefs rolled to a 33-10 win over the Broncos. Former Mt. Pleasant Panther and Iowa Hawkeye tight end Henry Krieger-Coble saw action at tight end for Denver, it was his first NFL regular season appearance, and Henry caught 1 pass for 13 yards.

Also in the NFL yesterday Pittsburgh scored a 31-27 win over Baltimore.

The Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department has some important programs to sign up for:

#1 Sign up today for our Youth Basketball League for grades 3rd-4th! This program is for boys and girl to focus on learning the fundamentals, participation, and the fun of playing the game! All games will be played on Saturday mornings at Cottrell Gym!

Registration Ends: December 29

League Plays: Jan-Feb 2017

Fee: $20 residents and $25 non-residents

#2 Sign up today for our K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents

The MP Booster Club Annual New Year’s Shootout Basketball Tourney

Grades 5,6,7,8 BOYS AND GIRLS

Boys January 21st, 2017

Girls January 22nd, 2017

Registration & Payment Due:

January 10th, 2017

Send Payment & Registration to:

ATTN: Kat Zeglen

405 East Threshers Road

Mt. Pleasant, IA. 52641

For tournament questions please call Kat @ 319-601-1980, or email Kzeglen838@gmail.com