Sports December 24th, 2018

Mt Pleasant boys basketball hosted Fort Madison Friday night for their final game of 2018. Right before halftime Logan Rashid from Fort Madison hit a buzzer beating three pointer to put the Bloodhounds up 25-23 at the break. With 11 seconds left to play in the game and the Panthers up 55-52 the Bloodhounds missed their first shot but Rashid got the rebound and was fouled on a 3 pointer that went in with time expiring. He made the free throw and Fort Madison shocked Mt Pleasant 56-55. Sam Beatty was the top scorer for the Panthers with 23 points and Keegan Kohorst had 17. Panthers are 3-5 on the season and won’t play again until January 4th at Washington. In the JV game Mt Pleasant won 71-58. In the freshman game Fort Madison won 65-59, Dewon Trent had 20 points to lead the Panthers. The freshman team is now 2-3 on the season.

Down in Fort Madison things went a little different for the Mt Pleasant girls teams. The varsity squad won their first game of the season 55-54 in 2OT over the Bloodhounds., Maddie Williamson led the Panthers with 15 points and Sadie Carrasco had 14. The JV team won 35-28, Emma Rugg led the team with 9 points and 9 rebounds. The freshman team won 21-19, Kenna Lamm led the team with 12 points, 3 steals, and 9 rebounds.

Local area boys basketball results:

-New London beat West Burlington 68-53

-Louisa-Muscatine won in OT 77-71 over Winfield-Mt Union

-Mediapolis defeated Wapello 52-28

-Lone Tree dominated Columbus 83-30

-Danville won 83-54 over Central Lee

-Holy Trinity beat Cardinal 68-52

Local area girls basketball results:

-West Burlington defeated New London 57-39

-Louisa-Muscatine won 41-40 over Winfield-Mt Union

-Highland beat Iowa Mennonite 51-25

-Holy Trinity dominated Cardinal 61-27

-Central Lee beat Danville 42-32

-Mediapolis won 48-28 over Wapello