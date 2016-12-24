SPORTS DECEMBER 24, 2016

Santa Claus should deliver toys to the Mt. Pleasant boys basketball team, they sure have been good this week. Friday evening in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines the Panthers beat a solid Harlan Cyclone team 70-63. That victory was the 3rd in 4 days for Coach Paul Rundquist’s team. It was a sluggish 1st half for M.P. as they trailed 30-27 at halftime, but a red hot 3rd quarter put Mt. Pleasant in the lead and they would not let go. Mt. Pleasant shot 90% in the 3rd stanza led by Jonathan Ita who hit for 8 straight points at one juncture and Brady Sartorius who scored the final 5 points of the period. Sartorius for the game had 26 points, Colin Mulford scored 12, Ita added 9 and Tom O’Connor added 8 along with a number of blocked shots and rebounds. The Panthers head into the holiday break with a 5-1 record and will return to action January 3rd when they host Iowa City High. Harlan is now 3-4 with 3 of their 4 losses being to two highly ranked 4A schools and to the soon to be ranked Mt. Pleasant Panthers.

Yesterday’s game was played prior to the NBA-“D” division game between the Sioux Falls Sky Force and the Iowa Energy, Sioux Falls won 103-84.

Class 1A

IWCOA Class 1A Dual Team Rankings, 12/20/2016

School Record through 12/17/16 Overall Ranking

Lisbon 14-3 1

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11-3 2

Sibley-Ocheyedan 9-0 3

Missouri Valley 10-1 4

Logan-Magnolia 12-1 5

Lake Mills 11-2 6

Westwood, Sloan 13-0 7

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 9-1 8

Dike-New Hartford 5-0 9

Sigourney 9-0 10

MFL MarMac 9-2 11

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 15-2 12

Central Springs 7-1 13

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 4-2 14

Alburnett 4-6 15

North Linn, Troy Mills 8-3 16

IWCOA Class 2A Dual Team Rankings, 12/20/2016

School Record through 12/17/16 Overall Ranking

New Hampton 5-0 1

Solon 8-1 2

Atlantic 7-0 3

Creston 5-1 4

Assumption, Davenport 9-4 5T

Washington 16-0 5T

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-1 7

Crestwood, Cresco 9-4 8

Denver 6-0 9

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 10

Mount Vernon 4-2 11

West Liberty 7-0 12

Spirit Lake Park 5-3 13

South Tama County, Tama 8-1 14

Central Lyon George Little Rock 7-0 15

Webster City 6-3 16

IWCOA Class 3A Dual Team Rankings, 12/20/2016

School Record through 12/16/17 Overall Ranking

Valley, West Des Moines 8-1 1

Southeast Polk 6-0 2

Fort Dodge 4-0 3

North Scott, Eldridge 10-1 4

Waverly-Shell Rock 12-2 5

Epworth, Western Dubuque 14-4 6

Indianola 8-2 7

Johnston 3-0 8

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 8-3 9

Dubuque, Hempstead 10-2 10

Glenwood 6-1 11

Waukee 10-3 12

Dowling Catholic, WDM 4-4 13

Linn-Mar, Marion 9-2 14

Ankeny Centennial 8-3 15

Iowa City, City High 6-4 16

Iowa City, West 5-5 17

Norwalk 8-0 18

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3-2 19

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-2 20T

Clinton 2-2 20T

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 4-1 22T

Mount Pleasant 7-1 22T

Ankeny 5-3 24

The Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department has some important programs to sign up for:

#1 Sign up today for our Youth Basketball League for grades 3rd-4th! This program is for boys and girl to focus on learning the fundamentals, participation, and the fun of playing the game! All games will be played on Saturday mornings at Cottrell Gym!

Registration Ends: December 29

League Plays: Jan-Feb 2017

Fee: $20 residents and $25 non-residents

#2 Sign up today for our K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents