SPORTS DECEMBER 23, 2017

Area high school basketball scores: GIRLS: Central Lee 66 Montgomery County, Mo. 38, Muscatine 53 Burlington 31.

BOYS: Muscatine 75 Burlington 32

COLLEGE: Iowa 73 Colorado 73

Xavier 77 UNI 67

WRESTLING: Atlantic 54 Mediapolis 12, Eddyville 60 Mediapolis 23, Sigourney 48

Mediapolis 27, Southeast Warren 30 Mediapolis 28

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association released the 2017 All-USCAA Football Team yesterday. Seven individuals from Iowa Wesleyan were named to the USCAA All-Football Team. The Tigers had two offensive players receive honors. Rodolfo Amezcua was selected as a wide receiver and Josh McPherson was selected as an offensive lineman. Amezcua played in ten games for the Tigers. He led the team with 48 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns. McPherson started seven games for the purple and white, missing three games due to an injury. On the defensive side, Iowa Wesleyan has four individuals make the list. Christian Henriksen (defensive line), Onius Heard (defensive line), Austin Ferguson (linebacker), and Joseph Mosely (defensive back) were all selected to the All-Football Team. Henriksen ended the season with 25 solo tackles and assisted on 26 tackles. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss in ten games this season. Heard played in nine games, recording 11 solo tackles and assisted on 34 tackles. Austin Ferguson finished the year with 72 tackles for the Tigers. He had 3 sacks, 9 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery. Mosley appeared in all 10 game for the Tigers, recording 49 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, and 5.5 tackles for loss. He also had 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, and 3 blocks on the season. Iowa Wesleyan had one member earn special team honors from the USCAA. Harrison McIntyre earned All-USCAA Football Team honors as a punter for the Tigers. McIntyre played in ten games for the Tigers. He punted 58 times for 2070 yards for the Tigers. McIntyre pinned opponents inside the 20 fifteen times, and had two touchbacks. He also forced fifteen fair catches on the season.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.

Youth Basketball League happening in January. This program is an instructional program lead by parent volunteer coaches. The coaches with introduce the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Practice will be one day a week for 45 mins and games will be played on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30 am.

Registration: Thru-December 29th

League Plays: January-February 2018

Location: Cottrell Gym

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents