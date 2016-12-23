SPORTS DECEMBER 23, 2016

FROM THE IRIS BOWLING CENTER AND SPLITZ LOUNGE SPORTS DESK.

Mt. Pleasant swept 4 games from West Burlington in basketball action on the Falcons home floor Thursday night. The Mt. Pleasant varsity girls beat West Burlington 60-23. Sarah Moffett scored 17 points to lead the scoring, Maddie Williamson hit for 13 and Kalynn Batey had 10 points. The Panthers won the JV game 64-23. M.P. gets a little break now and will go back to action at Solon on January 2nd.

The Panther boys won over West Burlington 80-62, Brady Sartorius scored 18, Jordon Magnani had 15, Tom O’Connor and Colin Mulford each scored 12.

The Panthers today travel to Des Moines to Wells Fargo Arena where they will play Harlan. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live, tipoff is set for 4:30 pm. Immediately following the Mt. Pleasant game the Iowa Energy NBA-division D team will host Sioux Falls with tip off at 7 p.m. your ticket into the M.P. game is also good for the pro-game.

The Mt. Pleasant JV boys beat West Burlington 79-35.

AREA WRESTLING SCORES: Burlington 52 Davenport West 24, Bettendorf 54 Burlington 21, Solon 69 Keokuk 11, Prairie City-Monroe 48 Keokuk 33, Wilton 66 Keokuk 12.

The Latest rankings of girls basketball teams from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union shows Burlington Notre Dame ranked 10th in Class 1A, Mediapolis is 14th in Class 2A, Central Lee is ranked 12th in Class 3A, Keokuk is #3 in Class 4A.

The Iowa Hawkeye men won big last night over 89-57 over Delaware State. Peter Jok led the Hawks with 17 points.

The Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department has some important programs to sign up for:

#1 Sign up today for our Youth Basketball League for grades 3rd-4th! This program is for boys and girl to focus on learning the fundamentals, participation, and the fun of playing the game! All games will be played on Saturday mornings at Cottrell Gym!

Registration Ends: December 29

League Plays: Jan-Feb 2017

Fee: $20 residents and $25 non-residents

#2 Sign up today for our K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform that evening during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents