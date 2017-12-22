SPORTS DECEMBER 22, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team competed in the West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville Duals event Thursday night. It was a very successful night of wrestling for Coach Anthony Blints team. In the 1st round Mt. Pleasant downed the host school 60-18, L&M downed Davis county 58-15 and Pekin downed Highland 44-25. In round two MPHS rolled over Pekin 64-8, L&M beat West Bulrington/Notre Dame/Danville 51-18, Davis County won over Highland 39-36. Round three Mt. Pleasant beat Davis County 66-18, Pekin won over WB/ND/Dan 39-30, L&M beat Highland 48-27. Round 4 saw MPHS win 43-33 over Highland, WB/ND/Dan beat Davis County 37-28, L&M 39 Pekin 36. Round 5 Mt. Pleasant beat L&M 49-30, Highland 42 WB/ND/Dan 30, Pekin won over Davis County 48-30.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING SCORES: Waco 33 HLV 18, Waco 42 Cardinal 12, Waco 36 Montezuma 30. Lone Tree 30 Waco 27, Albia 57 Waco 19. Solon 69 Keokuk 9, PCM 69 Keokuk 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 45 Keokuk 15.

Mt. Pleasant rolled over West Burlington in girls’ varsity basketball in Panther Gym last night 43-29, KaLynn Batey scored 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Panthers to their win. Maddie Williamson added 12 points and Sadie Carrasco chipped in with 6 points. Heading into the holiday break Mt. Pleasant is 5-3 overall and will be off till January 4th when they host Solon. West Burlington was led in scoring by Sydney Marlow with 8 points, the Falcons are now 5-5 overall.

MPJV Girls move to 6-2 as they defeated West Burlington 31-28. Leading the scoring was Serenity Keomanivong with 12 points. Emma Huckabone had 6 points. Lexi Magnani had 5 points and 3 steals. Contributing 3 steals each were Ryann Davidson, Ellie Liechty, and Grace Bittle.

OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES: Van Buren 58 Scotland County 31, Fairfield 59 Keokuk 43, West Liberty 50 Columbus 38, L&M 40 Washington 36.

7th ranked MPHS boys raced to an early 1st quarter lead and then rolled to a 62-30 win over West Burlington. Brady Sartorius had 26 points and Jordon Magnani 17. Dayton Johnson led West Burlington with 10 points. MPHS is now 6-2 and West Burlington is 6-3. Panthers will host Washington on January 5th and Central Lee on the 6th

The JV Panther Boys Basketball Team defeated West Burlington by a score of 77-47. Jaxon Hoyle led the way with 18 points. Jacob Stukerjurgen added 13 points and Brody Bender with 12. They head into Christmas break with a record of 5-2 and host Washington and Central Lee on January 5th and 6th.

AREA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Ft. Madison 74 Notre Dame 66, Van Buren 66 Scotland, County 58, Fairfield 63 Keokuk 45.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net