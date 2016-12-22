SPORTS DECEMBER 22, 2016

Mt. Pleasant travels to West Burlington for girls and boys basketball tonight. The MPHS girls are coming off a Tuesday night win over Davis County, while West Burlington fell to Waco that night. The varsity game will begin around 6 pm and KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live. Then the boy’s teams of the two schools clash. Mt. Pleasant rolled over Centerville Tuesday night 70-45, while West Burlington was beating Waco. KILJ will also bring you the boys’ game live. JV teams of the two schools will play beginning at 4:30 pm with the JV girls and 6 PM the JV boys.

OTHER AREA GAMES: Keokuk girls and boys teams will be playing at Fairfield,

North Carolina scored an 85-42 win over Northern Iowa in men’s college basketball played last night in Chapel Hill, N.C. In other college basketball Illinois beat Missouri 75-66. #10 Louisville knocked off #6 Kentucky 73-70.

The University of Iowa football team got some good news yesterday when wide receiver Matt Vandeberg received a medical hardship waiver from the Big Ten to be able to return to the Hawkeye team next year. Matt suffered a season ending foot injury this past September after playing in four games making 19 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

A well-known former Cedar Falls High School boy’s basketball coach and his wife have been killed in a traffic accident in Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Jerry D. Slyhuis age 73, and his wife Jacqueline Jane Slykhuis, age 70, both of Cedar Falls, were killed Monday in Seward County, Kansas, when a truck didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit their car. Two men in the truck were not injured. Troopers say everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. Slyhuis coached high school sports for more than four decades, including 36 years at Cedar Falls High. He retired in 2008.

The MP Booster Club Annual New Year’s Shootout Basketball Tourney

Grades 5,6,7,8 BOYS AND GIRLS

Boys January 21st, 2017

Girls January 22nd, 2017

Registration & Payment Due:

January 10th, 2017

Send Payment & Registration to:

ATTN: Kat Zeglen

405 East Threshers Road

Mt. Pleasant, IA. 52641

For tournament questions please call Kat @ 319-601-1980, or email Kzeglen838@gmail.com