Sports December 21st, 2018

Mt Pleasant wrestling finished in 1st in yesterday’s tournament that took place at Notre Dame. In 2nd was Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville, 3rd was Louisa Muscatine, 4th was Pekin, 5th was Davis County, and in 6th was Highland.

Mt Pleasant went 5-0 and defeated L&M 57-16, Pekin 48-30, Davis County 47-30, ND-WB-DN 45-36, and Highland 57-18.

Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville went 4-1 and beat Pekin 42-39, Highland 54-28, L&M 48-24, and Davis County 46-36.

Local area wrestling results:

-Burlington defeated Davenport West 40-39 but lost to Bettendorf 59-16.

-Waco went 3-1 in the HLV Tournament. Warriors defeated Cardinal 52-12, HLV 39-18, and Montezuma 57-6.

-Keokuk went 0-4 at Solon last night. Chiefs lost to South Tama County 78-6, Midland 42-12, Solon 78-3, and Vinton-Shellsburg 54-5.

Local area boys basketball results:

-Wilton defeated Columbus 66-44. Eric Valdez led Columbus with 18 points.

-Waco won an incredible 2OT game over Notre Dame 68-66. Nik Coble led all scorers with 28 points and Drew Kissell had 15 for the Warriors, Gavin Kies had 14 for the Nikes.

-Fairfield dominated Keokuk 72-40.

Local area girls basketball results:

-Notre Dame won over Waco 47-26. Taylor Ackerman led the Nikes with 14 points and Clara Schmitz had 9 for the Warriors.

-Muscatine beat Burlington 41-26. Zoey Long and Alicia Garcia had 29 combined points for Muscatine, Angel Baylark and Kayla Glasgow had 5 points each for Burlington.

-Keokuk won 60-47 over Fairfield. McKenzie Northrup had 27 points for the Chiefs and Shaylin Drish and Destiny Gridley had 12 points each for the Trojans.

-Washington defeated L&M 47-39. Kylee Sanders led the Falcons with 19 points and Isabel Bailey led the Demons with 14 points.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball hosting Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball playing at Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

College Basketball:

Tomorrow the Iowa Hawkeyes will host Savannah State, game time is noon and pregame coverage will begin at 11am on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

The Iowa High School Football Coaches Association has selected the coaches for the 2019 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic. The South Head Coach is Butch Pedersen of West Branch and his assistant coaches are Shawn Striegel from Mt Pleasant. Cody Snitker of Iowa Valley Marengo, Ryan Hetzler of Wilton, Jared Jensen of Sigourney-Keota, and Adam Goodvin from Marshalltown. The North Head Coach is Jay Rozelboom of West Lyon and his assistant coaches are Dale Ploessl of Dubuque Senior, Dan Burke of Center Point-Urbana, Tin Van Regenmorter of Sioux Center, Andy Kleeman of Nevada, and Mark Fuhrman of South O’Brien. The game will be played on Saturday July 20th at 4pm in the UNI Dome. The coaches have selected 46 players for each squad but those rosters have not been announced yet.