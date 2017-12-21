SPORTS DECEMBER 21, 2017

Big night of basketball tonight in Panther Gymnasium at Mt. Pleasant High School. West Burlington comes to town to play MPHS in JV and varsity girls and boys basketball. JV girl’s game is at 4 pm, then JV boys, followed by the varsity girls and then boys. In the varsity girl’s matchup, Mt. Pleasant is coming off a road win at Davis County Tuesday night 60-30 that improved their record to 4-3. KaLynn Batey and Maddie Williamson are scoring 16 points a game to lead the offense and the whole team is playing really solid defense. West Burlington is 5-4 overall and beat Waco Tuesday night 58-37. Sydney Marlow is leading the Falcons at 14 points per game. In the boy’s game Mt. Pleasant is ranked 7th in Class 3A and coming off a quality road win at Linn-Mar Monday over the 6th ranked Class 4A Lions. Brady Sartorius and Jordon Magnani lead the Panther scoring at 22 and 16 points per game. West Burlington won against Waco Tuesday 72-52 to improve the Falcons record to 6-2, Tanner Snodgrass averages 14 points per game.

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity games live beginning around 6:30 pm.

OTHER AREA GAMES TONIGHT: Fairfield girls and boys at Keokuk, Scotland County, Mo. at Van Buren girls and boys, Washington girls at L&M, Burlington Notre Dame Boys at Ft. Madison.

The MPHS wrestling team is in action tonight with West Burlington also, the Panthers who had a 2nd place finish with one champion last Saturday at the Iowa City Regina Tournament will be wrestling the Falcons along with Davis County, Highland, L&M and Pekin. The tourney begins at 5 pm

The 1st dual team wrestling rankings of the season have been released by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association. In Class 1A Don Bosco is #1, no KILJ area teams are ranked. Class 2A-New Hampton/Turkey Valley #1, the Washington Demons are ranked 8th. Class 3A-Fort Dodge is #1.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.

Youth Basketball League happening in January. This program is an instructional program lead by parent volunteer coaches. The coaches with introduce the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Practice will be one day a week for 45 mins and games will be played on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30 am.

Registration: Thru-December 29th

League Plays: January-February 2018

Location: Cottrell Gym

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents