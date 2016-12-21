SPORTS DECEMBER 21, 2016

FROM THE IRIS BOWLING CENTER AND SPLITZ LOUNGE SPORTS DESK.

The MPHS wrestling team wrestled five duals at West Burlington High School, the Panthers won all five duals they wrestled.

Mount Pleasant 54 Pekin 21

106: Brayden Ackles won by forfeit 113: Corbin Broeker won by forfeit 120: Tyler Raub won by forfeit 145: Nate Wallace won by fall 152: James DeMeyer won by decision 160: Tyler Davis won by decision 182: Garrett Boecker won by forfeit 195: Dalton Bass won by fall 220: Dalton Shull won by forfeit 285: Anthony Carrasco won by forfeit.

Mount Pleasant 63 Cardinal Community 18

195: Dalton Bass won by forfeit 220: Dalton Shull won by forfeit 106: Brayden Ackles won by forfeit 113: Corbin Broeker won by forfeit 120: Tyler Raub won by forfeit 126: Jamie Johannes won by forfeit 132: Avante Henley won by forfeit 145: Nate Wallace won by forfeit 152: Jaden Davis won by decision 160: James DeMeyer won by fall 170: Tyler Davis won by fall

Mount Pleasant 70 West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville (WBND) 11

106: Brayden Ackles won by forfeit 113: Corbin Broeker won by fall 120: Tyler Raub won by forfeit 132: Conner Coleman won by forfeit 138: Avante Henley won by decision 145: Nate Wallace won by fall 152: James DeMeyer won by fall 160: Tyler Davis won by fall 170: Garrett Boecker won by fall 182: Zach Beason won by forfeit 195: Dalton Bass won by forfeit 220: Dalton Shull won by fall.

Mount Pleasant 39 Louisa-Muscatine 36

195: Dalton Bass won by fall 220: Mekyle Frazier-Neitman forfeit 285: Dalton Shull won by fall 106: Corbin Broeker won by fall 132: Avante Henley won by decision 152: James DeMeyer won by injury default 160: Tyler Davis won by fall

Mount Pleasant 40 Burlington 22

113: Brayden Ackles won by decision 120: Tyler Raub won by forfeit 126: Conner Coleman won by forfeit 138: Abraham Wilson won by decision 152: James DeMeyer won by decision 170: Tyler Davis won by decision 220: Dalton Bass won by forfeit 285: Dalton Shull won by decision

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s basketball team rolled to a home win last night over Davis County by a score of 64-32, Panthers led 16-9 after one quarter and then put the game away in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Mustangs 21-9. Sarah Moffett led the scoring with 21 points, Kalynn Batey added 12 and Maddie Williamson hit for 11. The 2-4 Panthers will play at West Burlington tomorrow night in another non-conference game.

M.P. won the JV game also 42-13, Taylor Murray had 13 points and Lydia Stewart scored 10.

OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES: Central Lee 53 Notre Dame 48, Davenport Assumption 96 Burlington 52, Pekin 55 WMU 32, Wapello 65 Holy Trinity Catholic 62, Mediapolis 69 Columbus Community 55, New London 54 Danville 49, Waco 39 West Burlington 27, L&M 48 IMS 36, Van Buren 59 Cardinal 36.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boys varsity basketball team hosted Centerville last night and won over the Big Red with an impressive 70-45 win. M.P. led 29-20 at halftime and then blew it open in the 3rd quarter outscoring the visitors 25-11. Brady Sartorius scored 20 points, Colin Mulford added 13, Jordon Magnani 12 and Tom O’Connor scored 10. Up next for the Panthers is a trip to West Burlington tomorrow night.

OTHER AREA BOY’S SCORES: #5 New London 73 Danville 53, Wapello 67 Holy Trinity Catholic 54, Mediapolis 42 Columbus Community 32, West Burlington 69 Waco 24, Van Buren 54 Cardinal 43, IMS 58 L&M 45, Notre Dame 75 Central Lee 45

Iowa Wesleyan hosted Nebraska Wesleyan this evening in their final non-conference matchup before the break. For the second game in a row, the Tigers struggled to get their shots to fall. Nebraska Wesleyan handed IW their third straight loss.

The Tigers had three players score in double figures, and were led by Darby Massner. She recorded a double-double in the loss, ended the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jaimie Hurd and LaStella Slack each had 11 points for IW. Hurd was 5-7 from the free throw line and grabbed seven rebounds, while Slack was 3-3 from the line and grabbed 3 rebounds before fouling out of the game.

Iowa Wesleyan’s next game will be on December 31, 2016. They will travel to Kirksville, Missouri to take on Truman State University in an exhibition contest at 1:30 pm. With the loss tonight, the Tigers are now 3-7 overall.

Iowa men beat North Dakota last night 84-73 and Iowa State beat Mississippi Valley State 88-60.