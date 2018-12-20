Sports December 20th, 2018

The latest rankings of wrestling teams and individuals has been released. In Class 3A Southeast Polk is the #1 ranked team. Mt. Pleasant’s James DeMeyer is ranked 7th at 170 pounds, and Zach Beason of the Mt. Pleasant Panther team is ranked 8th at 220 lbs. Duncan Dezell of Burlington is ranked 10th at 132 and Sam Hayes of Ft. Madison is 6th at 190 pounds.

The Class 2A field is led by #1 PCM Monroe. Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville is ranked 2nd at 106 pounds. Griffen Molle of Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville

is 10th at 120 lbs. Jared Kadel of Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union is 3rd at 138 and Tristan Edwards of Washington is 3rd at 182.

Class 1A is topped by Don Bosco. New London’s Marcel Lopez is 3rd ranked at 106 pounds. At 113 lbs. Colton Meeker of Wapello is in the #6 spot, Daniel Meeker of Wapello is ranked 9th at 132. Caleb Lalonde of Mediapolis is ranked 10th at 160 pounds, Caleb Stoltz of Van Buren is 10th at 170 pounds.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Varsity Wrestling will be in a tournament at Notre Dame High School 5pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball hosting Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball playing at Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Local boys basketball scheduled for tonight:

-Notre Dame at Waco

-Keokuk at Fairfield

-Wilton at Columbus

Local girls basketball schedule for tonight:

-Muscatine at Burlington

-Notre Dame at Waco

-Keokuk at Fairfield

-Washington at Louisa-Muscatine

Wrestling scheduled for tonight:

-Burlington and Bettendorf at Davenport West

-Keokuk, Midland, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Fairfield at Solon

-Waco at HLV Tournament

Iowa Wesleyan athletics will have a new look. The department has agreed to enter a long term agreement with Adidas as the sole provider of Tiger athletics apparel. Derek Zander was quoted “we are eager to make the jump to Adidas because of their product innovation, global brand significance, and most importantly their depth of service they provide their customers”. Along with this announcement the department will host “Adidas Night” on Wednesday January 16th. It’s a conference double header night against Eureka and the first 100 people will receive a free t-shirt.