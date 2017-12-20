SPORTS DECEMBER 20, 2017

The MPHS girls traveled to Davis County Tuesday night and defeated the Lady Mustangs in the varsity game by a score of 60-30. Maddie Williamson scored 22 points for the Panthers and KaLynn Batey added a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ellie Liechty also got to double figures scoring 10 points. The Panthers host West Burlington tomorrow night in Panther Gym.

The JV Girls played well in their win over Davis County by a 42-27 score. Lexi Magnani had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Lydia Stewart had 11 points. Grace Bittle added 6 points and 8 rebounds. The JV improves to 5-2.

Mt. Pleasant Panthers also won the freshman game 31-21.

OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES: Central Lee 59 Burlington Notre Dame 41, West Burlington 58 Waco 37, Mediapolis 69 Columbus Community 19, Van Buren 62 Cardinal of Eldon 18, Wapello 47 Holy Trinity Catholic 45, Pekin 49 WMU 32, Monroe City 58 Keokuk 47, Danville 72 New London 31, L&M 54 IMS 46, Clinton 40 Burlington 39.

AREA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Burlington Notre Dame 62 Central Lee 50, Danville 79 #10 New London 77, Wapello 70 HTC 41, Van Buren 97 Cardinal 40, Mediapolis 67 Columbus Community 55, Pekin 60 WMU 38, Clinton 58 Burlington 35, Iowa Mennonite, 74 Louisa-Muscatine 51.

AREA WRESTLING RESULTS: Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union won three duals last night, the Wildcats beat Belle Plaine 72-12, English Valleys 48-34 and Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville 44-34. Washington won over Wapello 49-21.

In men’s college basketball St. Cloud State of Minnesota defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men Tuesday night in St. Cloud 111-68, Brock Butler led the Tigers with 20 points and Mitchell Drey 18, Elijah Johnson added 15.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.

Youth Basketball League happening in January. This program is an instructional program lead by parent volunteer coaches. The coaches with introduce the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Practice will be one day a week for 45 mins and games will be played on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30 am. Registration: Thru-December 29th League Plays: January-February 2018 Location: Cottrell Gym Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents