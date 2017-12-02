SPORTS DECEMBER 2, 2017

Mt. Pleasant hosted Fairfield in basketball action Friday night. In the JV girls game

M.P. suffered a tough loss against Fairfield 47-42! Karsyn Lamm had 9 pts. Lydia Stewart had 9 pts and 4 steals. Grace Bittle had 8 pts and 14 rebounds. Emma Rugg had 7 rebounds.

In the varsity game Fairfield won 53-48 after leading 22-20 at halftime. Maddie Williamson scored 16 points to lead M.P. Kalynn Batey added 15. MPHS is now 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference, they play at Keokuk Friday December 8th.

In the boy’s action Mt. Pleasant won the varsity game 73-44, Brady Sartorius scored 30 points, Jordon Magnani added 14 and Colin Mulford had 12. Panthers are now 1-1 and host Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday. In the JV game Mt. Pleasant won 52-31. Fairfield won the freshman game 52-37, Chase Williamson scored 15 and Jack Johnson 10 points.

AREA GIRLS SCORES:

AREA BOYS SCORES:

Highland, Riverside 56, Winfield-Mt. Union 43

WACO, Wayland 67, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 40

Today the MPHS wrestling team is at the Willard Howell Invitational at Wapello. The MPHS Bowling teams bowl L&M at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.