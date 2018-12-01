Sports December 1st, 2018

Mt Pleasant played a varsity basketball double header at Fairfield last night. In the first game the girls team faced off. The Panthers kept pace with the Trojans throughout the game but faded down the stretch and Fairfield won 51-47. Maddie Williamson led the Panthers with 14 points and Lydia Stewart added in 10. Panthers drop to 0-4 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday at West Burlington.

In the varsity boys game the Panthers had their hands full with the Trojans as Fairfield won 56-34. At halftime the Trojans were leading 29-21 but the combo of Austin Simpson and Tristin Waugh inside proved to be too much for Mt Pleasant. Panthers were led by Sam Beatty who scored 13 points. No time to rest of the team as they are back in action today hosting Pleasant Valley, JV game at 2pm and varsity game at 3:30pm. We will carry the varsity game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

In the JV games Mt Pleasant won the boys matchup 50-39. Clayton Lowery had 11 points 3 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the team. Fairfield won the JV girls game 55-29. Avery Sutter had 8 points with 4 blocks to lead the Panthers.

Other area boys basketball scores:

-Highland and Mediapolis had an incredibly dramatic game that went to 2OT and Highland pulled out a 63-60 win

-West Burlington defeated Waco 70-58

-Wapello beat Winfield-Mt Union 66-40

Other area girls basketball scores:

–Danville defeated New London 48-39

-Central Lee beat Burlington Notre Dame 61-47

-Mediapolis won 62-51 over Highland

-West Burlington had a big 51-19 win over Waco

-Wapello beat Winfield-Mt Union 48-30

-Keokuk defeated Fort Madison 51-28

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be in an invitational at Wapello High School at 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball hosting Pleasant Valley. JV game at 2pm and Varsity at 3:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be hosting a conference double header today against Webster University in Olan G Ruble Arena. The women’s game will be first at 1pm, Iowa Wesleyan enters the game 0-4 and the Gorloks are 3-1. The men’s game will begin around 3pm, Iowa Wesleyan enters the game 1-4 and the Gorloks are 5-2.

College football:

-Iowa State is making a game they lost due to weather earlier this season. They were originally going to play the University of the Incarnate Word but they made the FCS playoffs and had to cancel. Now the Cyclones will be playing Drake University, game time today is 11am and pregame is 9am, the game is early enough that we will be carrying it on 1130am and kilj.com.

-UNI Panthers are on the road for the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs. In the opening round they defeated Lamar University 16-13 in the UNI Dome. Today they will play at UC Davis, game time is 6pm.