Sports December 19th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball played their last game of 2018 last night against Central College. At halftime the Tigers were trailing 42-25 and lost by the final score of 73-55. Darby Massner was the leading scorer with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. Allie Massner had 17 points in the game. As a team the Tigers shot 36% from the floor and 33% on three pointers. Their overall record now falls to 1-8 and have a holiday break until their next game on January 2nd when they host the Blackburn College Beavers for a conference double header.

Local area girls basketball results:

-Notre Dame pulled off a 50-47 upset over #10 Van Buren. Taylor Ackerman led the Nikes with 16 points and Taryn Scheuermann was the top scorer for Van Buren and in the game with 22 points.

-West Burlington won a close 57-54 game over Holy Trinity. Annaka Harris led the Falcons with 18 points and Emily Box had 21 for the Nikes.

-Mediapolis beat Pekin 48-44. 4 Bulletttes scored in double digits and were led by Mackenzie Springsteen who had 14 points.

-Winfield-Mt Union defeated Lone Tree 50-44. Jobey Malone had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves.

-Wapello dominated L&M 51-27. Eryka Dickey led Wapello and all scorers with 16 points, Kylee Sanders scored 14 points to led L&M.

-Washington defeated Fort Madison 46-23. Isabel Bailey and Kinsey Duwa each scored 10 points to lead the Demons, Eleesha Estrada had 8 points to lead the Bloodhounds.

-Danville locked down Cardinal in a 50-14 win. Alyssa Pfadenhauer scored 17 points for the Bears.

Local area boys basketball results:

-West Burlington defeated Holy Trinity 56-42. Tanner Snodgrass led the Falcons with 14 points and Matt Hellige led the Crusaders with 13 points.

-Notre Dame exploded on offense in a 78-41 win over Van Buren. Nick Skerik and Gavin Kies combined for 42 points for the Nikes. Tony Davidson had 13 points for Van Buren.

-#4 New London beat Waco 73-63. 4 Tigers scored in the double digits with Mason Porter leading the way with 22.

-Danville dominated Cardinal 82-24. Taylor Kensett led Danville with 20 points and Griffin Greiner had 9 for Cardinal.

-Pekin beat Mediapolis 59-53. Cameron and Brady Millikin combined for 40 points to lead the Panthers and Ben Wolgemuth and Dawson Wirt each had 7 for Mepo.

-Wapello defeated L&M 64-48. Keaton Mitchell scored 20 points for Wapello and Karson Cantrell had 15 for L&M.

-Winfield-Mt Union picked up a 63-39 win over Lone Tree. 9 Wolves scored in the game and were led by Keegan Edwards who had 17.

Local wrestling results:

-Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville won three dual meet victories last night in Winfield. Nikes defeated Columbus-WMU 48-34, Belle Plaine 66-18, and English Valleys-Tri County 54-18. Columbus-WMU then defeated English Valleys-Tri County 48-36 and Belle Plaine 54-21. Samuel West and Grifen Molle each pinned three opponents for the Nikes. Drake Fox won all three of his matches on two falls and a forfeit, Blaine Frazier won via a fall and two forfeits. Also picking up wins for the Nikes was Bryce Sankus, Juana Jones, Brett Haubrich, Tucker Moore, and Cole Jarrett who each pinned their opponent.

Columbus-WMU had Jarod Kadel recorded 3 victories in a combined 1 minute and 42 seconds all were pins. Chance Malone got 3 wins from a fall and 2 forfeits, Jose Cerezo had 3 wins from 2 forfeits and an injury default, Tucker Bright won two matches by fall. Lane Scorpil, Geraldo Orozco, and Noah Freeman all won a match by fall.

The latest ratings of wrestling teams and individuals has been released. In Class 3A Southeast Polk is the #1 ranked team. Mt. Pleasant’s James DeMeyer is ranked 7th at 170 pounds, and Zach Beason of the Mt. Pleasant Panther team is ranked 8th at 220 lbs. Duncan Dezell of Burlington is ranked 10th at 132 and Sam Hayes of Ft. Madison is 6th at 190 pounds.

The Class 2A field is led by #1 PCM Monroe. Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville is ranked 2nd at 106 pounds. Griffen Molle of Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville

is 10th at 120 lbs. Jared Kadel of Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union is 3rd at 138 and Tristan Edwards of Washington is 3rd at 182.

Class 1A is topped by Don Bosco. New London’s Marcel Lopez is 3rd ranked at 106 pounds. At 113 lbs. Colton Meeker of Wapello is in the #6 spot, Daniel Meeker of Wapello is ranked 9th at 132. Caleb Lalonde of Mediapolis is ranked 10th at 160 pounds, Caleb Stoltz of Van Buren is 10th at 170 pounds.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Varsity Wrestling will be in a tournament at Notre Dame High School 5pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball hosting Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball playing at Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Tonight the Mt Pleasant Community School District School Board will be in work session. On the agenda is discussing the approval of Scot Lamm as the girls track and field coach. Lamm currently serves as the Mt Pleasant Activities Director. No decision will be made tonight.

Iowa Wesleyan athletics will have a new look. The department has agreed to enter a long term agreement with Adidas as the sole provider of Tiger athletics apparel. Derek Zander was quoted “we are eager to make the jump to Adidas because of their product innovation, global brand significance, and most importantly their depth of service they provide their customers”. Along with this announcement the department will host “Adidas Night” on Wednesday January 16th. It’s a conference double header night against Eureka and the first 100 people will receive a free t-shirt. Zander will be the guest on Tiger Nation this week to discuss the change.