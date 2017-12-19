SPORTS DECEMBER 19, 2017

The 7th ranked Class 3A Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team Monday night defeated Class 4A 6th ranked Linn-Mar on the Lions home floor 72-62. Brady Sartorius scored 26 points, Jordon Magnani and Kieran Kohorst each added 16 points and Jonathan Ita reached double figures with 10 points. Mt. Pleasant fell behind in the 1st quarter 21-15, but then the Panthers roared to a halftime lead of 36-30 and were able to hold and build on the lead. Mt. Pleasant is now 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Southeast Conference, they host West Burlington Thursday night to wrap up the 1st half of the season.

The MPHS girls’ basketball team is in action tonight. They will play nonconference action at Davis County High School in Bloomfield. Freshman teams play at 4:45 pm followed by the JV game and then the varsity tilt. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live with airtime around 7:30 pm. MPHS varsity girls are 3-3 and are trying to recover from a loss at home Saturday against Central Lee. Davis County has a 1-5 record with their only win being over Twin Cedars.

AREA HIGH SCHOOL GAMES TONIGHT: GIRL-BOY DOUBLEHEADERS:

Clinton @ Burlington, Waco @ West Burlington, WMU @ Pekin, Wapello @ Holy Trinity Catholic, Van Buren @ Cardinal of Eldon, New London @ Danville, IMS @ L&M, Columbus Community @ Mediapolis

Nebraska Wesleyan handed the Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team a 95-69 defeat in Lincoln, Nebraska last night. Josie Zerrusen led IWU with 17 points, Allie Massner added 13. Wesleyan is now 1-11 and will return to play on January 3rd.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.

Youth Basketball League happening in January. This program is an instructional program lead by parent volunteer coaches. The coaches with introduce the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Practice will be one day a week for 45 mins and games will be played on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30 am.

Registration: Thru-December 29th

League Plays: January-February 2018

Location: Cottrell Gym

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents