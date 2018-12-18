Sports December 18th, 2018

Mt Pleasant boys basketball played at Ottumwa last night. In the varsity game the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 63-55. Sam Beatty led the team with 18 points and Tucker Johnson had 14. Panthers improve to 3-4 on the season and will have a conference matchup with the Fort Madison Bloodhounds before they head to holiday break. In the JV game last night Ottumwa won 51-39. In the freshman game Ottumwa won 51-49 with Sam Jerrel leading the team with 26 points.

Trace White of the Mt Pleasant Golf team held a signing yesterday in the media center. He signed his letter of intent to play collegiate golf for Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg Illinois.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Varsity Wrestling will be in a tournament at Notre Dame High School 5pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball hosting Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball playing at Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Tonight Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball will be hosting Central College. The Tigers are 1-7 on the season and Central is 3-7. Game time tonight is 5:30pm.

College basketball:

Iowa is back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight hosting Western Carolina. Hawkeyes are 8-2 on the season and currently ranked #23 in the AP Poll. Game time tonight is 8pm and pregame coverage will begin at 7 on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Iowa Wesleyan athletics will have a new look. The department has agreed to enter a long term agreement with Adidas as the sole provider of Tiger athletics apparel. Derek Zander was quoted “we are eager to make the jump to Adidas because of their product innovation, global brand significance, and most importantly their depth of service they provide their customers”. Along with this announcement the department will host “Adidas Night” on Wednesday January 16th. It’s a conference double header night against Eureka and the first 100 people will receive a free t-shirt. Zander will be the guest on Tiger Nation this week to discuss the change.