SPORTS DECEMBER 18, 2017

The 4-2 MPHS boy’s basketball team goes to Linn-Mar to play the 4-1 Lions tonight in non-conference basketball. Linn-Mar is led by 6’6” Jr. Trey Hutcheson who averages 15 points a game. Mt. Pleasant continues to have the dynamic duo of Brady Sartorius at 21 points a game and Jordon Magnani at 16 points a game. The two teams have one common opponent so far, that is Xavier of Cedar Rapids who has beat both teams. JV game begins at 6 pm followed by the varsity game at 7:30 pm, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live.

Central Lee girls basketball team improved to 8-0 with a 49-32 win over the Mt. Pleasant Panthers girls in Panther Gym Saturday afternoon. The Hawks were playing without their top player Mackenzie Northup who injured her hand in a win over New London Friday night. Plenty of people stepped up to lead Central Lee to the win, Emily Fuller led their scoring with 22 points. Only 3 Panther players took shots in the game. Maddie Williamson scored 16 points and KaLynn Batey scored 12. The 3-3 Panthers go to Davis County Tuesday for another non-conference game. JV Girls won Saturday against Central Lee 50-20. Lexi Magnani had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Serenity Keomanivong had 10 points. Lydia Stewart scored 9 points and had 4 steals. Karsyn Lamm had 4 points. Grace Bittle, Emma Huckabone, and Keomanivong all had 6 rebounds and Avery Sutter contributed 5 rebounds.

JV had 9 girls on the scoreboard, and improve their record to 4-2.

The MPHS wrestling team finished second at the Iowa City Regina wrestling tournament Saturday scoring 161 points. Solon won the tourney with 212 points. The best individual finish for MPHS was Nate Wallace who was champion at 145 pounds. Gathering 2nd place finishes were Abe Wilson at 152 and Zach Beason at 195. Third place finishers were Corbin Broeker, Garrett Boecker, Brennan Bender and Dalton Bass.

The MPHS JV wrestling team competed in the Wilton JV Tournament Saturday. Conner Coleman placed 1st, Tyler Raub 2nd, Dalton Moyle 3rd, Jaden Davis 2nd, Oscar Lopez 3rd and Samuel Carrasco 4th.

Mt. Pleasant High School girls defeated Fairfield in bowling Saturday by a score of 1,999 to 1,906, Kelsey Hummel and Emily Shumaker each rolled 301 scores for the Panthers. Fairfield won the boys match 2,522 to 2,171, Tristan Dirth led Mt. Pleasant rolling a 345 score.

Iowa Wesleyan University’s women’s basketball team took on Blackburn College Saturday afternoon in the final conference game of 2017. First year head coach, Jack Bruns, and the Tigers picked up their first win after defeating the Beavers 61-59. Josie Zerrusen led all scorers with 23 points after going 6-13 shooting from the field and 10-14 from the free throw line. Darby Massner added 18 points with two three points for the Tigers.Iowa Wesleyan will have one more game before the break. They will travel to Nebraska Wesleyan on Monday, December 18th for a 6 pm non-conference contest. The Tigers are 1-9 overall this season and 1-2 in conference play.

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s basketball team also traveled to Carlinville to take on Blackburn College in a conference matchup. The Tigers had a tough test ahead of them as the Beavers entered the day in the top spot of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings. Four Tigers reached double figures in the 88-85 win. Mitch Drey and Brock Butler carried the majority of the load for IW. Drey finished with 29 points on 10-16 from the field, and Butler had 24 points with five three pointers and 10-12 shooting from the free throw line. Jarryd Fernandes and Camron Mack were the next two in double figures. Fernandes recorded 12 points and six rebounds, while Mack added 10 points off the bench for the Tigers. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on Tuesday, December 19th. They will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota to face off against St. Cloud State at 7:30pm. The Tigers are 1-9 overall and 1-3 in conference play this season.

Former Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball standout Mikaela Foecke led the University of Nebraska to an NCAA volleyball championship Saturday night in Kansas City. The Cornhuskers won 3 games to 1 over Florida to win the title. Foecke along with her teammate Kelly Hunter were named the outstanding players of the tournament.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.