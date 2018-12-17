Sports December 17th, 2018

Mt Pleasant girls basketball played at Mediapolis on Friday night. At halftime the Bullettes were winning 38-15 and carried that success to a final score of 73-40. Leading scorer for Mt Pleasant was Sadie Carrasco with 9 points, followed by Maddie Willamson, Elli Liechty, and Sydni Coleman who all had 6. For Mediapolis their top scorer was Mya Johnson who scored 26 points and Helaina Hillyard added in 16. In the JV game Mt Pleasant won 34-22.

Quick turnaround for the team as the team headed South on Saturday to play Central Lee. At halftime they were trailing 29-14 and the final score was Central Lee winning 53-32. Lydia Stewart had 8 points and Maddie Williamson had 7. The Panthers are now 0-8 on the season. In the JV game Central Lee won 45-29. Emma Huckabone led the team with 7 points.

Local area girls basketball results:

-Fairfield beat Iowa City Liberty 42-27

-Waco won 47-20 over Winfield-Mt Union

-Van Buren defeated Lynnville-Sully 43-36

-Notre Dame beat Fort Madison 60-42

Local area boys basketball results:

-Fairfield won an OT thriller 57-53 over Iowa City Liberty

-Waco dominated Winfield-Mt Union 72-36

-Wapello beat Keota 59-54

-Notre Dame defeated Fort Madison 72-40

-Lynnville-Sully won a close 62-59 game over Van Buren

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team competed in the Iowa City Regina Tournament Saturday. Solon won the team title with 236 1/2 points, Mt. Pleasant was 3rd with 124 1/2 points. Nate Wallace was 2nd in the 145 pound weight class, James DeMeyer was 2nd at 170 pounds and Zach Beason was 2nd at 220 pounds. Carson Coleman finished 3rd at 113 pounds.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball playing at Ottumwa. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm start times.

Thursday: Varsity Wrestling will be in a tournament at Notre Dame High School 5pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball hosting Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball playing at Fort Madison. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball played a conference double header at Principia on Saturday. In the women’s game the Tigers lost 53-49. Allie Massner led the team with 16 points, Darby Massner had 14 rebounds, and Deericka Martin had 4 assists. As a team the Tigers shot 31% from the floor and 37% on three pointers. The women’s team falls to 1-7 on the season and will play tomorrow night at home against Central College, then they will have a short break until January 2nd.

In the men’s game the Tigers picked up a win in a close 85-82 game. Jake Neubauer led the team with 23 points, Austin Rebel had 15 rebounds, and Austin Banks had 3 assists. As a team the Tigers shot 43% from the floor and 44% on three pointers. The men’s team improves to 3-7 overall and have a short break until December 29th.

The Stanford Cardinal defeated Nebraska for the NCAA Volleyball National Championship in 5 sets. Former Holy Trinity Crusader Mikaela Foecke had 27 kills and hit just less than .300 on 71 swings. This was Foecke’s final game as a Cornhusker.