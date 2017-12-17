SPORTS DECEMBER 17, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan University’s women’s basketball team took on Blackburn College Saturday afternoon in the final conference game of 2017. First year head coach, Jack Bruns, and the Tigers picked up their first win after defeating the Beavers 61-59. Josie Zerrusen led all scorers with 23 points after going 6-13 shooting from the field and 10-14 from the free throw line. Darby Massner added 18 points with two three points for the Tigers.Iowa Wesleyan will have one more game before the break. They will travel to Nebraska Wesleyan on Monday, December 18th for a 6 pm non-conference contest. The Tigers are 1-9 overall this season and 1-2 in conference play.

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s basketball team also traveled to Carlinville to take on Blackburn College in a conference matchup. The Tigers had a tough test ahead of them as the Beavers entered the day in the top spot of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings. Four Tigers reached double figures in the 88-85 win. Mitch Drey and Brock Butler carried the majority of the load for IW. Drey finished with 29 points on 10-16 from the field, and Butler had 24 points with five three pointers and 10-12 shooting from the free throw line. Jarryd Fernandes and Camron Mack were the next two in double figures. Fernandes recorded 12 points and six rebounds, while Mack added 10 points off the bench for the Tigers. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on Tuesday, December 19th. They will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota to face off against St. Cloud State at 7:30pm. The Tigers are 1-9 overall and 1-3 in conference play this season.

Central Lee girls basketball team improved to 8-0 with a 49-32 win over the Mt. Pleasant Panthers girls in Panther Gym Saturday afternoon. The Hawks were playing without their top player Mackenzie Northup who injured her hand in a win over New London Friday night. Plenty of people stepped up to lead Central Lee to the win, Emily Fuller led their scoring with 22 points. Only 3 Panther players took shots in the game. Maddie Williamson scored 16 points and KaLynn Batey scored 14. The 3-3 Panthers go to Davis County Tuesday for another non-conference game. Mt. Pleasant won the JV game 50-20, Lexi Magnani scored 15 points.

The MPHS wrestling team finished second at the Iowa City Regina wrestling tournament Saturday scoring 161 points. Solon won the tourney with 212 points. The best individual finish for MPHS was Nate Wallace who was champion at 145 pounds. Gathering 2nd place finishes were Abe Wilson at 152 and Zach Beason at 195. Third place finishers were Corbin Broeker, Garrett Boecker, Brennan Bender and Dalton Bass.

The Iowa men’s basketball team beat Drake 90-64 in the HyVee Classic in Des Moines. Iowa State then came from behind to defeat UNI in the other matchup 76-65.