SPORTS DECEMBER 16, 2017
The MPHS girls basketball team downed Ft. Madison in Southeast Conference play Friday in Panther Gymnasium. Panthers kept Ft. Madison winless with a 58-27 victory, led by Maddie Williamson with 24 points. The Panther JV won 45-26 led by Lydia Stewart with 15 points. Mt. Pleasant hosts the undefeated Central Lee girls team today with JV game at 2 pm and varsity at 3:30, varsity game will be heard live on KILJ-FM 105.5 and Kilj.com.
The MPHS boys won three games in the HoundDome in Ft. Madison Friday night. In the varsity game they won 62-38, Brady Sartorius scored 20 points and Jodon Magnani added 18. MPHS is now 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. In the JV game M.P. won 71-40 and the freshman beat Ft. Madison 71-16 led by Drake Snavely with 12 points and Mason Mills with 10. The Panthers play at Linn-Mar Monday night, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live at 7:30 pm.
The MPHS wrestling team is at the Iowa City Regina Tournament today.
The Iowa Wesleyan women and men are playing at Blackburn University today in a double header.