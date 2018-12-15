Sports December 15th, 2018

Mt Pleasant girls basketball played at Mediapolis last night. At halftime the Bullettes were winning 38-15 and carried that success to a final score of 73-40. Leading scorer for Mt Pleasant was Sadie Carrasco with 9 points, followed by Maddie Willamson, Elli Liechty, and Sydni Coleman who all had 6. For Mediapolis their top scorer was Mya Johnson who scored 26 points and Helaina Hillyard added in 16. Mt Pleasant falls to 0-7 on the season while Mediapolis improves to 8-1. The Panthers have a quick turn around today playing at Central Lee but we will not be carrying the game as it conflicts with the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball game. In the JV game Mt Pleasant won 34-22.

Local area girls basketball results:

-Holy Trinity won a close 42-37 game over Waco

-IMS picked up a big win over Winfield-Mt Union 61-39

-Danville beat West Burlington 49-42

-Highland beat Columbus 57-24

-Wapello beat Lone Tree 52-41

-Davis County won 69-45 over Albia

Local area boys basketball results:

-West Burlington won 71-61 over Danville

-Waco beat Holy Trinity 64-52

-Albia defeated Davis County 51-36

-Keokuk won 69-64 over Washington

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Regina High School 9am

JV Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Wilton High School at 9:30am

Varsity Bowling meet vs Fairfield at Flamingo Lanes 1:30pm

JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Central Lee, 5 and 6:30pm

Former Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball standout and current Nebraska outside hitter Mikaela Foecke was selected as the 2018 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. The award is chosen by a nationwide vote of coaches, media, and fans. It is given annually to the most outstanding senior student athlete in volleyball. To win this award the player must be a senior and have notable achievements in 4 areas of excellence: classroom, community, character, and competition. The Cornhuskers are making another appearance in the national championship, today they will play the Stanford Cardinal for the title at 8pm up in Minneapolis.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be on the road today as both teams will be playing at Principia against the Panthers. The women’s team is 1-6 on the season and will be facing the 0-7 Panthers, that game will tip off at 1pm. The Tigers men’s team is 2-7 on the season and Principia is 1-7, they will play at 3pm.

College Basketball:

-Iowa Hawkeyes are now 7-2 and ranked #22 in the AP Poll. Today they will be playing in the Hy-Vee Classic against the UNI Panthers. UNI enters the game 4-5 on the season. These two Iowa teams will be playing in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Game time is 6pm and pregame coverage will begin at 5pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State is now 8-2 and still not in the top 25 rankings. They will be playing the Drake Bulldogs in the Hy-Vee Classic. The Bulldogs are currently 6-1 on the season. This game will be played in Wells Fargo Arena at 3:30pm but it will interfere with the Festival of Lights so we will not be carrying the game.