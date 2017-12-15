SPORTS DECEMBER 15, 2017

Mt. Pleasant won their Southeast Conference dual meet over Ft. Madison last night 39-33, a pin at 160 pounds by Jaden Davis of Mt. Pleasant clinched the win. James DeMeyer, Brennen Bender, Dalton Bass and Brayden Ackles also won by fall in the dual. Winning decisions were Henry Lutovsky, Corbin Broeker and Avante Henley. Panthers on Saturday wrestle at the Iowa City Regina in a tournament and the JV team will go to a tournament in Wilton.

OTHER AREA SCORES: Davenport Assumption beat Burlington 43-28 and Clinton beat the Gray-Hounds 53-27. Mediapolis downed Lone Tree 48-24 and won over West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 31-27. West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville beat Lone Tree 42-33. Washington won over Keokuk 48-22, New London won against Wapello 54-30, and Cardinal of Eldon 52-6. Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union won a double dual beating Pekin 45-36 and Van Buren 51-24, Pekin beat Van Buren 45-20. L&M picked up two wins, one over Waco 52-28 and Highland 42-39. Highland beat Waco 46-28.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girl’s basketball team wrapped up their 2017 season in Mt Pleasant Thursday against Ft. Madison.

“A” game: Ft Madison 24

Mt Pleasant 37 (final record 8-4)

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 18

Lydia Ebeling 8

“B” game: FM 4

MP 22 (9-2)

MP scoring: Regan Seberg 8

Tralyn Kratofil 8

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boys basketball team ended their season at Ft. Madison. The “A” game was won by the Panthers 44-33, Aaiden Ashton scored 15 points, Carter Amos and Zerek Venhaus scored 7 points each. In the “B” game MP won 31-24, Jaden Jones had 14 points, Wyatt Woodsmall had 7 and Mason Shelledy had 5.

Mt. Pleasant and Ft. Madison battle tonight in Southeast Conference girls and boys basketball. The 2-2 MP girls play host to the 0-5 Bloodhounds with a JV game at 6:15 pm and the varsity will follow at 7:30 pm. Koehler Wendt will have score updates and a final wrap-up after the varsity game.

The boy’s teams will play at the Hounddome with the freshman at 4:45, followed by the JV game and then the varsity. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game at 7:30 pm. Ft. Madison is 3-2 so far this season overall and 1-0 in the conference with a win over Keokuk, they are coming off a loss earlier this week against Danville. The Panthers are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Panthers are coming off a loss last Saturday at Dubuque Hempsted.

AREA BASJETBALL GAMES: GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Keokuk at Washington, Cardinal of Eldon at Notre Dame, West Burlington at Van Buren, Danville at Holy Trinity Catholic, Lone Tree at Wapello, L&M at WMU, Mediapolis at highland, Pekin at Columbus Community.

GIRLS: Davenport Assumption at Burlington

BOYS: Burlington at Davenport Assumption