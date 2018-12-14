Sports December 14th, 2018

The Ft. Madison Bloodhounds downed the Mt. Pleasant Panthers in Southeast Conference wrestling action during pack the gym night in Panther Gymnasium Thursday night. Ft. Madison won the dual 39-31, each team won 7 matches, the Bloodhounds got pins in 6 of their wins, M.P. had 3 falls, 1 major decision and 3 decisions. Zach Beason, Jayden Davis and James DeMeyer captured the Panther pins. Corbin Broker, Carson Coleman, Brayden Ackles and Nathan Wallace won decisions. Mt. Pleasant will wrestle in the Iowa City Regina Tournament Saturday with 14 other teams.

New London wrestling hosted Cardinal and Wapello for a triangular last night in Charles Lorber Gym. The Tigers won the opening dual 48-15 over Cardinal and then defeated Wapello 43-30 and Wapello turned around and defeated Cardinal 54-22. It was a big night for New London wrestling coach Mark Chiri who achieved his 400th career victory. He is in his 36th year coaching, his 33rd at New London, and becomes the 14th coach in Iowa history to pass the 400 win mark.

Local wrestling results:

-Highland beat Waco 42-27. L&M beat Waco 39-27, and then Highland beat L&M 45-28.

-Mediapolis won over Lone Tree 37-35, Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville beat Mediapolis won 51-30 and then beat Lone Tree 65-18.

-Washington dominated Keokuk 78-0.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball hosted Fort Madison last night. In the A game Mt Pleasant won 27-22, that gives the team a final record of 10-2. Andrea Lopreato was the leading scorer with 11 points. In the B game Fort Madison won 14-12. Ashlie Bentler and Leah Allen both had 4 points.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball lost both of their games at Fort Madison. The A team finishes the season 9-3 and the B team finished 8-4.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Mediapolis 6pm and 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Regina High School 9am

JV Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Wilton High School at 9:30am

Varsity Bowling meet vs Fairfield at Flamingo Lanes 1:30pm

JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Central Lee, 5 and 6:30pm

Former Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball standout and current Nebraska outside hitter Mikaela Foecke was selected as the 2018 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. The award is chosen by a nationwide vote of coaches, media, and fans. It is given annually to the most outstanding senior student athlete in volleyball. To win this award the player must be a senior and have notable achievements in 4 areas of excellence: classroom, community, character, and competition. The Cornhuskers are starting another run to the national title with a victory last night over Illinois in the national semifinal up in Minneapolis.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be on the road this weekend as both teams will be playing at Principia against the Panthers. The women’s team is 1-6 on the season and will be facing the 0-7 Panthers, that game will tip off at 1pm. The Tigers men’s team is 2-7 on the season and Principia is 1-7, they will play at 3pm.

College Basketball:

-Iowa Hawkeyes are now 7-2 and ranked #22 in the AP Poll. On Saturday they will be playing in the Hy-Vee Classic against the UNI Panthers. UNI enters the game 4-5 on the season. These two Iowa teams will be playing in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Game time on Saturday is 6pm and pregame coverage will begin at 5pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State is now 8-2 and still not in the top 25 rankings. They will be playing the Drake Bulldogs in the Hy-Vee Classic. The Bulldogs are currently 6-1 on the season. This game will be played in Wells Fargo Arena at 3:30pm but it will interfere with the Festival of Lights so we will not be carrying the game.