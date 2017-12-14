SPORTS DECEMBER 14, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team dropped their 9th game of the season when they lost at home last night against Greenville 69-52. Darby Massner and Josie Zerrusen each scored 13 points to be the leading scorers for the Tigers. Caitlyn Welch scored 10 points to join them in double figures. IWU is now 0-9 overall and (0-2) in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Wesleyan goes to Blackburn University Saturday in a women’s and men’s double header.

High School wrestling takes center stage tonight. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers who are coming off a 3 win 1 loss performance at the Grinnell Duals this past Saturday will once again pack their bags and go on the road to conference foe Ft. Madison in the Hound Dome. West Hancock, Illinois will also be there to dual with M.P. and Ft. Madison. New London and Wapello are wrestling at Cardinal of Eldon. Van Buren and Pekin wrestle at Columbus Community- Winfield Mt. Union. Burlington and Clinton wrestle at Davenport Assumption. Mediapolis and Lone Tree are at West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville. L&M and Waco will wrestle at Highland

For the first time since 1988, two Central College Football players were chosen for the Academic All-America Division III football team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Tuesday.

Seniors H-back Kyle Gritsch (Brooklyn, Iowa BGM HS) and linebacker Carson Remick (Hillsboro, Mount Pleasant HS) were both named to the second team as a tight end and a special teamer, respectively. Both exercise science majors, Gritsch has a 3.44 GPA and Remick has a 3.73 GPA.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.