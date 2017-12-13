SPORTS DECEMBER 13, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant freshman girl’s basketball team played at Williamsburg last night. The Panther Freshman won 33-31 with 2 free throw shots by Karsyn Lamm with .3 seconds left! Lamm led the Panthers with 10 points and 8 steals while Grace Bittle (8) and Lexi Magnani (6) led the Panthers in rebounds.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boy’s basketball team hosted Keokuk Tuesday in a Coaches Against Cancer Game. In the “A” game Mp won 53-25, Aiden Ashton scored 15 points, Owen VanSickel scored 12 and Bryce Wilson 10. The Panther “B” team won 31-24, Chris Ewoldt had 11 points, Jack Erwin and Wyatt Woodsmall had 7 points each. The 7th grade basketball team and coaches want to thank everyone who made generous donations to help battle cancer.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girl’s basketball team played Tuesday in Keokuk.

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 14 (record 7-4)

Keokuk 19

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 4

Savana Walls 3

“B” game: MP 23 (9-2)

K 15

MP scoring: Jadan Brumbaugh 5

Thanh Phung 4

Regan Seberg 4

Clare Schnicker 4

Tralyn Kratofil 4

AREA HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FROM TUESDAY NIGHT: GIRLS: Pella 43 Fairfield 42, Burlington Notre Dame 59 West Burlington 54, Mediapolis 72 Wapello 49, New London 49 Cardinal of Eldon 40, Bettendorf 60 Burlington 48, Central Lee 63 Holy Trinity Catholic 48, WMU 54 Iowa Mennonite 27, L&M 47 Columbus Community 21, Van Buren 46 Waco 30, West Hancock 47 Ft. Madison 22.

BOYS:

West Burlington 60 Notre Dame 56, Wapello 78 Mediapolis 45, Bettendorf 50 Burlington 40, Danville 62 Ft. Madison 61, Van Buren 59 Waco 52, IMS 94 WMU 47, Central Lee 67 Holy Trinity Catholic 49, L&M 60 Columbus 46, Fairfield 56 Pella 54, Dubuque, Hempstead 53 Cedar Rapids, Washington 48,

The Iowa Wesleyan women will be back in action at home tonight when they host Greenville University at 6 pm. The Tigers are 0-9 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.