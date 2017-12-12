SPORTS DECEMBER 12, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant High School JV wrestling team sent 7 wrestlers to the Iowa City High JV Tournament. Conner Coleman placed 3rd, Tyler Raub was 3rd, Abe Wilson finished 1st, Mai Hoang finished 2nd, Jared Davis was 2nd, Oscar Lopez and Samuel Carrasco both finished 4th.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has released their player of the week awards for the week of December 11th. Brock Butler was selected as the Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance against Greenville University. Butler posted a career high 39 points and added 10 rebounds in the Tigers loss to Greenville University. He recorded over half of Iowa Wesleyan’s first half points and finished the game with a 57.1 percent shooting percentage. Butler had a pair of three pointers and dished out five assists in 40 minute of action for the Tigers. This season, Brock is averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 36.2 minutes per game. He is shooting 45 percent from the field, including 36.2 percent from behind the arc. Iowa Wesleyan will take on Blackburn College at 3 pm on December 16th, 2017. The Tigers are 0-9 on the season and 0-3 in conference play.

Mt. Pleasant’s football program 7th grade thru varsity will get a boost in numbers from Danville. The Mt. Pleasant School Board voted at their regular meeting Monday night to establish a sharing program between Danville and Mt. Pleasant, there was just dissenting vote. Danville has not had enough players the last two years to field an 11 man team, and the school district enrollment is large enough they cannot switch over to an 8 man program. Beginning with the 2018 season Danville will transport players in grade 7 thru 12 to participate in Mt. Pleasant football, it’s anticipated there will be about 4 players per grade that will join the Panther program.

AREA SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR TODAY: The Mt. Pleasant middle School 7th grade boy’s basketball team is sponsoring a Coaches Against Cancer game when they host Keokuk at 4:30 pm today. The team and coaches will be taking donations and urge everyone to wear white tennis shoes to the game. All funds collected will go to a local family Michah and Melissa Shull, Micah is in a health battle and the monies will be used to help defray some of the large medical expenses they having to pay for treatment. Please come and cheer on the Panthers and help out a family in need…..make sure you wear your white tennis shoes!

Mt. Pleasant Middle School wrestling @ Washington, 8th grade girls basketball @ Keokuk, MPHS freshman girl’s basketball @ Williamsburg. AREA GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL DOUBLE HEADERS: Van Buren @ Waco, New London @ Cardinal of Eldon, WMU @ IMS, Burlington Notre Dame @ West Burlington, Holy Trinity Catholic @ Central Lee, Columbus Community @ L&M, West Hancock @ Ft. Madison.

In the latest Associated Press boy’s basketball poll…The Mt. Pleasant Panthers are ranked 9th in 3A and the New London Tigers are ranked 10th in Class 1A.