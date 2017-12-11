SPORTS DECEMBER 11, 2017

A former Mt. Pleasant Panther caught a touchdown pass in the NFL yesterday. It was Leonard Wester, offensive tackle for Tampa Bay in their game against Detroit. That’s right Leonard lined up as an eligible receiver and then caught a 2 yard scoring pass…..it happens to be his first NFL touchdown, and Tampa Bay lost the game 24-21.

The Mt. Pleasant varsity wrestling team had a 3-1 record Saturday at the Grinnell High School duals. The Panthers won 39-24 over East Marshall, beat ADM 60-21, M.P. downed Grinnell 33-31. Wilton defeated the Panthers 37-27. Corbin Broeker won all four of his matches two of them by fall and another by major decision, James DeMeyer won three matches all by fall. Dalton Bass won by fall twice and had a decision. Brennan Bender won twice by fall.

JV wrestlers were at the Keokuk. Mai Hoang won 2 and lost 1 match and got 2nd place. Oscar Lopez placed 4th, Samuel Carrasco got 4th place.

The MPHS boy’s basketball team dropped their 1st road game of the season at Dubuque Hempstead Saturday by a score of 58-50. Colin Mulford and Jordon Magnani each scored 13 points. Hempsted won the JV game also 67-42, Keegan Kohorst scored 12 points for the Panthers. The Panther boys go to Ft. Madison Friday.

The MPHS boy’s freshman basketball team fell to Keokuk in Panther Gymnasium 49-40. MP had the lead at halftime but couldn’t hang on. Brevin Wilson led the Panther scoring with 13 points. The freshman boys will play at Ft. Madison Friday.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team returned to action this Saturday afternoon with a non-conference game at Central College and suffered an 81-64 loss to the Dutch.

Three Tigers reached double figures in the loss. Darby Massner was one rebound short of a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Allie Massner added 15 points and three rebounds, while Josie Zerrusen had 12 points in the loss.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back at home on Wednesday, December 13th when they host Greenville University at 6 pm. The Tigers are 0-9 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

Iowa Wesleyan University men hosted Greenville University in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saturday afternoon. A couple of Tigers had double-doubles with both Brock Butler (SR/Palmyra, MO) and Jarryd Fernandes (FR/Rozelle, NSW, Australia), and the Tigers fell 126-112 to Greenville. Brock Butler led all scorers with 39 points and 10 rebounds. Butler also added five assists for the Tigers. Jarryd Fernandes helped spark the Tiger comeback in the second half and finished the game with 29 points and 13 rebounds. He had a team high six offensive rebounds and added three steals in the loss. Iowa Wesleyan will have a week off before they are back in action. They will play next on Saturday, December 16th when they travel to Carlinville, Illinois to take on the Beavers of Blackburn. The men’s junior varsity team will play on tonight at 7 pm. Iowa Wesleyan is now 0-9 on the season and 0-3 in SLIAC play.

The Mt. Pleasant middle School 7th grade boy’s basketball team is sponsoring a Coaches Against Cancer game on Tuesday December 12th when they host Keokuk at 4:30 pm. The team and coaches will be taking donations and urge everyone to wear white tennis shoes to the game. All funds collected will go to a local family Michah and Melissa Shull, Micah is in a health battle and the monies will be used to help defray some of the large medical expenses they having to pay for treatment. Please come and cheer on the Panthers and help out a family in need…..make sure you wear your white tennis shoes!