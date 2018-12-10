Sports December 10th, 2018

Mt Pleasant boys basketball played on the road at Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday. Panthers led at halftime 27-23 but lost 59-41. Sam Beatty led the team in scoring with 13 points. The Panthers drop to 2-4 on the season but will have a short break before their next game which will be next Monday at Ottumwa.

In the JV game Mt Pleasant rallied from 10 points down to trail 30-29 at halftime. The Panther defense locked things down leading to a 59-55 win. Chase Williamson led the team with 14 points.

On Friday night boys basketball played down at Keokuk last night. In the varsity game the Panthers won 56-48. Mt Pleasant had 4 players in double digit scoring. Keegan Kohorst led with 14 points, Rhett Zeglen had 13, Sam Beatty had 12, and Tucker Johnson had 10 points. The Panthers were leading at halftime 32-20 but the Chiefs drew it to within 5 points in the 4th quarter.

In the JV boys game on Friday night Mt Pleasant won 41-33. In the freshman game Mt Pleasant won 59-56 in a dramatic overtime game that almost went to 2OT. Sam Jerrel led with 19 points, Dawon Trent had 18, and Dylon Hagans had 12.

In the varsity girls game Mt Pleasant hosted Keokuk and lost to the Chiefs 64-45. Maddie Williamson led the Panthers with 27 points and Lydia Stewart had 8. In the JV game Mt Pleasant lost a tough 36-31 game to the Chiefs. Karsyn Lamm led the team with 11 points and had 5 rebounds.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team wrestled in the Tiger Duals at Grinnell High School. M.P. won 3 duals and lost 1, they beat Grinnell 63-18, Wilton 60-8, ADM-Adel 48-24. Their lone loss was to East Marshall 37-35. Zach Beason, Jaden Davis and James DeMeyer were undefeated on the day.

The New London Tigers won three weight classes at the North Cedar Tournament and finished 3rd in the team race. Winning the gold for the Tigers were: Marcel Lopez, Gabe Carter and Jaxon Allen.

Waco won two individual titles and finished 3rd in the 11 team field at the Tri-County Tournament that was won by Eddyville Blakesburg-Freemont. Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union had 1 champion and was 4th in the team race. Waco Warrior winners were Jonah Clark and Kade McKinney. Jarod Kadel was the Columbus-WMU champ.

At the Knoxville Tournament Saturday Burlington Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville finished 2nd in the team race behind the S.E. Polk JV team that won the title. The Nikes crowned 5 champions, Blaine Frazier, Samuel West, Grifen Molle, Tucker Moore and Drake Fox brought home titles.

Burlington wrestled at the Waverly Shell Rock duals and won one dual, they beat Clear Creek-Amana while losing to Waverly Shell-Rock, Iowa City High and Newton. Duncan Delzell of the Grayhounds won all his matches with three falls and a forfeit.

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team rolled over Lehigh 28-14 in Carver Hawkeye Arena Saturday.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: JV Wrestling will be up at Iowa City High at 5pm

Freshman girls basketball playing at Williamsburg at 7:30pm

Tuesday: 8th grade girls basketball at Keokuk Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball hosting Keokuk 4:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball hosting Fort Madison 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball playing at Fort Madison Middle School 4:30pm

Varsity Wrestling hosting Pack the Gym night vs Fort Madison 6:30pm

Friday: Varsity girls basketball playing at Mediapolis 6pm

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Regina High School 9am

JV Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Wilton High School at 9:30am

Varsity Bowling meet vs Fairfield at Flamingo Lanes 1:30pm

JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Central Lee, 5 and 6:30pm

Iowa Wesleyan basketball played a conference double header at Spalding University. In the women’s basketball game the Tigers lost 70-52. Darby Massner led the team with 21 points and 12 rebounds. It was a milestone game for Massner as she reached 1,000 career points. As a team the Tigers shot 36% from the floor and 47% on three pointers. Iowa Wesleyan is now 1-6 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday when they hit the road to play at Principia.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s team played a good game on Saturday and came up just short in a 68-65 loss to Spalding. Austin Rebel led the team with 17 points and 13 rebounds. As a team the Tigers shot 37% from the floor and 20% on three pointers. The men’s team is now 1-6 on the season and will be making up their game with Knox College in Galesburg, that game was snowed out a couple of weeks ago. Game time tonight is 7pm.