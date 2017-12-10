SPORTS DECEMBER 10, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant varsity wrestling team had a 3-1 record Saturday at the Grinnell High School duals. The Panthers won 39-24 over East Marshall, bear ADM 60-21, M.P. downed Grinnell 33-31. Wilton defeated the Panthers 37-27.

The MPHS boys basketball team dropped their 1st road game of the season at Dubuque Hempstead Saturday by a score of 58-50. Colin Mulford and Jordon Magnani each scored 13 points. Hempsted won the JV game also 67-42, Keegan Kohorst scored 12 points for the Panthers. The Panther boys go to Ft. Madison Friday.

Iowa Wesleyan University hosted Greenville University in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saturday afternoon. After struggling to get their offense going in the first half, the Tigers turned things around in the second half to give the Panthers a scare. IW’s comeback fell short despite double-doubles from both Brock Butler (SR/Palmyra, MO) and Jarryd Fernandes (FR/Rozelle, NSW, Australia), and the Tigers fell 126-112 to Greenville. Brock Butler led all scorers with 39 points and 10 rebounds. Butler also added five assists for the Tigers. Jarryd Fernandes helped spark the Tiger comeback in the second half and finished the game with 29 points and 13 rebounds . He had a team high six offensive rebounds and added three steals in the loss. Iowa Wesleyan will have a week off before they are back in action. They will play next on Saturday, December 16th when they travel to Carlinville, Illinois to take on the Beavers of Blackburn. The men’s junior varsity team will play on Monday, December 11th at 7 pm. Iowa Wesleyan is now 0-9 on the season and 0-3 in SLIAC play.