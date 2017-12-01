SPORTS DECEMBER 1, 2017

The MPHS wrestling team, opened the season last night, they traveled to Winfield for a quadrangular. Mount Pleasant 50 WACO 21

106: Corbin Broeker (MOPL) over Ryan Maschmann (WACO) (TF 19-4 2:36) 113: Jaden Collins (WACO) over Brayden Ackles (MOPL) (Dec 6-5) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Jaden Williams (WACO) over Tyler Raub (MOPL) (Fall 1:42) 132: Chase Hesseltine (WACO) over Conner Coleman (MOPL) (Fall 1:17) 138: Avante Henley (MOPL) over Robert Frazer (WACO) (Dec 7-2) 145: Nate Wallace (MOPL) over (WACO) (For.) 152: Jaden Davis (MOPL) over Bryce Crawford (WACO) (Fall 1:10) 160: Garrett Boecker (MOPL) over (WACO) (For.) 170: James DeMeyer (MOPL) over (WACO) (For.) 182: Brennen Bender (MOPL) over (WACO) (For.) 195: Zach Beason (MOPL) over Jason Sammons (WACO) (Fall 2:39) 220: Dalton Bass (MOPL) over Brody Hesser (WACO) (Fall 1:01) 285: Cody Crawford (WACO) over Henry Lutovsky (MOPL) (Fall)

Mount Pleasant 48.00 Columbus Community / Winfield-Mt. Union 16

170: James DeMeyer (MOPL) over J.T. Cunningham (COCO) (Fall 2:00) 182: Brennen Bender (MOPL) over Chance Malone (COCO) (Fall 5:35) 195: Zach Beason (MOPL) over Alberto Lagunas (COCO) (Fall 1:01) 220: Dalton Bass (MOPL) (Forfeit) 285: Henry Lutovsky (MOPL) over Jorge Miranda (COCO) (Fall 3:07) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Jared Kadel over Corbin Broeker (MOPL) (Dec 8-1) 120: Brayden Ackles (MOPL) over Garrett Palmer (COCO) (TF 15-0 5:02) 126: Tucker Bright (COCO) over Tyler Raub (MOPL) (MD 10-2) 132: Cam Rice (COCO) over Conner Coleman (MOPL) (Fall 0:58) 138: Juanito Piper (COCO) over Avante Henley (MOPL) (Dec 3-1) 145: Nate Wallace (MOPL) over Jose Cereza (COCO) (MD 12-2) 152: Jaden Davis (MOPL) over Gauge Storm (COCO) (Fall 2:41) 160: Garrett Boecker (MOPL) over Noah Freeman (COCO) (Dec 3-0)

Mount Pleasant 66 Cardinal of Eldon 7

182: Brennen Bender (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 195: Zach Beason (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 220: Dalton Bass (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 285: Henry Lutovsky (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 106: Corbin Broeker (MOPL) over Kayne Nguyen (CARD) (Fall 1:17) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Brayden Ackles (MOPL) over Jacxon Behrle (CARD) (Fall 0:36) 126: Tyler Raub (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 132: Conner Coleman (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 138: Avante Henley (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 145: Nate Wallace (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.) 152: Kade Chance (CARD) over Jaden Davis (MOPL) (MD 17-6) 160: Brody Adam (CARD) over Garrett Boecker (MOPL) (Dec 4-2) 170: James DeMeyer (MOPL) over (CARD) (For.)

OTHER AREA WRESTLING RESULTS: Burlington 54-Keokuk 13, Burlington 42 Fairfield 33, New London 33 West Burlington-Notre-Dame-Danville 21, New London 45 Van Buren 12. Ft. Madison 45 Quincy 34, L&M 48 Muscatine 33, Central DeWitt 45 L&M 27, Davenport Assumption 61 Mediapolis 12, Washington 51 Mediapolis 24.

The Mt. Pleasant middle School wrestling team wrestled in Burlington Tuesday against Burlington, Wapello, Columbus Community and Mediapolis. The MPMS wrestlers won 3 matches and lost 11. Winning matches: Gannon McNamee,

Trevor Wellington and Zac Frazier.

AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES: Burlington 44 Washington 42, Wilton 64 Columbus Community 22.

BOYS SCORE: Wilton 52 Columbus 50

The Mt. Pleasant Girls Fresh/Soph team defeated the Central Lee JV team 42-23. Nine players scored with Karysn Lamm leading the way with 13.

The MPHS freshman boy’s team defeated Central Lee in basketball 53-43, Jack Johnson scored 19 points. Chase Williamson and Mason Milks each had 11.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School boy’s basketball team traveled to Ottumwa to play. The “A” team won 43-30, Aaiden Ashton had 12 points, Reean Seberg, Carter Amos and Bryce Wilson each had 6 points. Ottumwa won the “B” game 30-24, Gabe Feldman and Jaden Jones each had 4 points. Ottumwa won the “C” game 26-13, Jacob Erwin had 5 points.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girl’s basketball team played in Ottumwa

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 35 (record 7-2)

Ottumwa 25

MP scoring: Kenna Lamm 15

Jenna Gilmore 6

Savana Walls 6

“B” game: MP 27 (8-1)

OTT 4

MP scoring: Tralyn Kratofil 8

Sami Wibben 6

Regan Seberg 6

“C” game: MP 18 (2-0)

OTT 2

MP scoring: Jenna Smith 6

Hannah Hoyle 6

Mt. Pleasant and Fairfield will clash in a girl-boy basketball double header tonight in Panther Gym, the JV girls will kick things off in Panther Gym at 4:45 pm, the JV boy’s game will be going on in the Middle School Gym at that time. Then the freshman boy’s game will start at 6:15 pm in the Middle School Gym, while the varsity girl’s game will be played in Panther Gym at that time also. The 14th ranked Lady Trojans are 2-0 with wins over Iowa City Liberty 54-28 and Oskaloosa 55-28. Amber Buch is scoring 21 points a game to be their offensive leader. The Panthers are 1-1 after opening the year with a win at Durant and then losing on the road at Pella. Kalynn Batey leads the Panther offense with 19 points a game, Maddie Williamson is in double figures too at 11 points a game. The varsity boys teams will then clash, both teams are 0-1, M.P. lost by six points Tuesday night to #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, Oskaloosa handed Fairfield a 64-52 loss that night.

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast both the varsity games, taking the air at 6 p.m. There will be a soup supper in conjunction with the Mt. Pleasant girls and boys basketball games tonight at the Mt. Pleasant High School against Fairfield. The senior parents are organizing a soup supper to raise funds for post prom activities.

There will also be a baked good silent auction. Ruby’s cake will be on the auction plate and Press Box Grill and Bar chili, baked potato and broccoli cheese soups will be served

The MPHS and Fairfield JV wrestling teams will be in action tonight in the Wapello JV Tournament, it begins at 5:30 pm.

OTHER AREA GAMES:

GIRLS AND BOYS DOUBLE HEADERS:

Cardinal of Eldon @ Central Lee, West Burlington @ Danville, WMU @ Highland, Van Buren @ New London, Holy Trinity Catholic @ Waco, L&M @ Lone Tree, Pekin @ Mediapolis.