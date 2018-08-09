SPORTS AUGUST 9, 2018

Mt. Pleasant High School will host a meet the players night for the fall sports teams on Friday night August 17th. The MP Booster Club will serve a meal before hand and then fall sports teams and coaches will be introduced and cheerleaders. Then the Panther football team will have a controlled scrimmage.

Winfield Mt. Union is hosting a Meet the Players Night August 16th at 6:00 pm @ the Football Field Free meal provided by Big Red Pride @ 5:30.

Scoring should not be a problem for Northern Iowa this season. The Panthers have plenty of experience back on offense from last year’s team that finished 8-5 and made it to the FCS playoffs. Grinnell native Eli Dunne returns for his senior season at quarterback, and the coaching staff expects Dunne to take his game to the next level. Senior running back Marcus Weymiller is the leader of the offense and the team, he has recovered from an ankle injury he suffered last season that slowed him some, but he still rushed for over 800 yards. The Panther football team is ranked 13th in the preseason FCS Poll and will open September first with a visit to 24th ranked Montana.

The list of season-opening suspensions for the Iowa football team has grown again. Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore will miss the Hawkeyes’ game against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1. They join two other Hawkeyes — defensive lineman Brady Reiff and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs — on the suspension list. Reiff was suspended after being arrested for public intoxication, while Wirfs was arrested on a drunken driving charge. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement that the suspensions of Jackson and Lattimore were not because of legal issues, but for violation of team rules. Violation of team policy or rules can include academic performance, attendance, timeliness, behavior, effort, and engagement. Jackson and Lattimore are being punished for issues that occurred in late spring. The statement from the university said both players were given guidelines to meet and milestones to achieve over the past 10 weeks.

Kyle Larson didn’t get a single win Wednesday night, but he stole the show nonetheless at the 58th Knoxville Nationals Sprint car races. The NASCAR star locked up his return for Saturday night’s main event, scoring the most points of any driver in the first of two nights of qualifying inThe tally: Larson 475 points, 10-time Nationals winner Donny Schatz 474. And there is no doubt Larson will return from his NASCAR weekend at Michigan International Speedway. He needed to have a big night to lock in a spot in Saturday’s A-main — and he did just that. The top 16 drivers in points after tonight’s qualifying will comprise the top 16 spots in Saturday’s 50-lap main event, sprint-car racing’s Super Bowl. Last night’s most staggering turn of events, though, came in the moments following the 12-lap B-main feature. After Logan Schuchart outdueled Donny Schatz for the win — no small feat – he failed to weigh in his sprint car. He instead went to his pit, which immediately disqualified the win … and pushed one of the night’s fastest cars into Friday’s qualifiers.