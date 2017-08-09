SPORTS AUGUST 9, 2017

The “times they are a changing.” The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control approved changes to the boys’ state basketball tournament and the boys’ state swimming meet for the upcoming 2017-18 winter seasons.

The boys’ state basketball tournament will start and finish in five days, marking the first major move since the association expanded to four classes back in 1985. It will also be the first time in tournament history that the tournament will finish on Friday.

The goal in moving the state basketball tournament to a 5-day event is to reduce conflicts with college basketball tournaments and spring breaks that many school districts are engaged in and provide our schools, communities and fans a shorter tournament week experience.

The tournament, scheduled to begin March 5, 2018, will feature seven games on both Monday and Tuesday under the new schedule, the first of which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday through Friday will feature six games each, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The IAHSAA believes they can create more of a championship environment by playing all championship games on the same day. Each day and evening of the tournament will be considered a single session ticket whereby all games on a given day will be included in the admission price.”

Another big change announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association involved moving the boys’ state swim competition. The 82nd running of the meet will be held at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Iowa. Iowa City West, City High, Iowa City Regina and Linn-Mar (Marion) are tabbed as the host schools.

The end of summer is the worst time for underwater dwellers. When temperatures are high and oxygen levels are low, fish and other water critters are particularly vulnerable. The State DNR has received several reports of small summer fish kills at many lakes, ponds and a few streams throughout Iowa,”said Chris Larson, fisheries supervisor for the DNR in southwest Iowa. “We have also had some fish kills caused by pollutants.”

Seeing fish swim erratically and aquatic plants or algae dying are signs that a natural summer fish kill could occur. As aquatic plants die and decay, they remove dissolved oxygen from the water.

“These partial summer kills rarely kill all fish in the pond or lake and in a couple of years it will be back in balance,” said Larson. Usually large fish are more likely to die from low oxygen. However some small fish can be affected.

In the hot days of summer, even small amounts of polluted runoff can cause problems for fish and other aquatic organisms.

Archers from all over Iowa and other parts of the Midwest will visit Volga River State Recreation Area in northeast Iowa, Aug. 18-20 for the Rinehart R100.

Considered “the best archery shoot in the world,” the Rinehart R100 is returning to Volga River State Recreation Area for its third year. Echo Valley Archers, the local archery club, hosts the event in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

There have been 600 plus shooters each of our first two years, and both those years were rainy,” says Jeff Hildebrand, park ranger for the state recreation area. “This year we hope to skip the rain and welcome more than 1,000 participants to the event.”

The two archery courses, one North American and one African, together cover nearly two miles in the recreation area and have a total of 100 different life-sized 3D targets to challenge bow hunters and archery enthusiasts.

Iowa is one of 20 Rinehart shoots held around the country this year. For more information about the event and to pre-register visit www.R100.org

A popular program offering landscape quality trees at a deep discount to Alliant Energy customers will be held at eight locations across Iowa this fall. Residential tree distributions will take place in Buena Vista, Fayette, Jefferson, Jones, Lee, Linn, Lucas and Story counties this September and October.

Alliant Energy’s Operation ReLeaf helps Alliant Energy customers save energy in their homes using trees to create summer shade and winter windbreaks.

Through the program, Alliant Energy residential customers may purchase high quality landscaping trees for $25 each, on a first-come, first-served basis. These trees typically retail for between $65 and $125. Customers are encouraged to order early as these trees sell out quickly. Advance purchase is limited to two trees per household. In the event there are extra trees available on distribution day, those trees will be released for purchase at that time. Order forms are available online at www.alliantenergy.com/releaf.