SPORTS AUGUST 8, 2018

As Keaton Mitchell grew into an influential post player for the state-qualifying Wapello Indian boy’s basketball

One college coach who kept a close eye on the 6-foot-7 forward was Jeff Horner of Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

Mitchell announced in mid-June that he had received an offer from the Bulldogs and made his commitment to the program public this past Monday on Twitter.

With the commitment out of the way, Mitchell is looking forward to one last run with Wapello this winter.

Now the only returning starter for the Indians, Mitchell displayed vast improvement this past season.

Offensively, he averaged 14 points per game, up from 4.9 the previous season. He also improved his field goal percentage from 47.7 to 62.1.

On the defensive end, his blocks per game increased from 0.8 to 1.7, and his rebounds per game jumped from 4.9 to 9.0.

Urbandale Community Theatre, in partnership with Epic Stage Productions, has begun performing a major new production of SIX-ON-SIX: THE MUSICAL by Iowa playwright and composer Robert John Ford. Seven performances are scheduled to be held Aug. 3-12 at the Staplin Performing Arts Center in West Des Moines.

SIX-ON-SIX: THE MUSICAL celebrates the rich tradition of six-on-six girls’ high school basketball in Iowa – its glorious history, unique rules, phenomenal popularity, colorful personalities, and the Title IX legal controversy that ultimately resulted in the game’s demise. Previous productions have been seen by more than 10,000 people.

This special 2018 production marks two important anniversaries in the history of the game in Iowa: the 25th anniversary of the last game played in Iowa, in which Hubbard-Radcliffe claimed the final six-on-six state championship; and the 50th anniversary of “The Game Of The Century,” in which Denise Long’s Union-Whitten team defeated Jeanette Olson’s Everly team 113-107 in overtime in the title game.

While several other productions have been presented in Iowa since its premiere in 2005, this production will feature several new scenes and songs, new orchestrations, a cast of 45, and a full orchestra.

Tickets are currently on sale through midwestix.com or by calling 515-244-2771.

2018 is a big year at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. Not only is the Salute to Champion Bryan Clauson exhibit on display, but the Bryan Clauson Suite Towers are open and ready for tours. Along with revamped displays, new features throughout the museum, and fun new merchandise, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is ready to welcome Knoxville Nationals Fans through its doors. The annual Knoxville Nationals are underway in Knoxville, Iowa.

Most high school football and cross country teams started practices this week and coaches are being reminded to make sure their athletes are drinking plenty of water. James Lang, an Iowa State University assistant professor of kinesiology, says having a “hydration strategy” is critical to keeping kids safe. He says that strategy should include liquids 2 to 3 hours BEFORE practice.

“That could be a 16-ounce glass of water and then, during a practice session, having a strategy to be drinking maybe every 15 to 20 minutes during the practice,” Lang says. Lang advises coaches to be proactive about hydration, rather than reactive.

The best index for them is going to be body weight. That’s something a coach can easily incorporate with an athlete,” Lang says. “Weigh yourself before practice and weigh yourself after – and essentially, try and drink back that weight lost. So, for every pound lost, that would be about 16 ounces of fluid.” In addition to plenty of water, Lang suggests coaches give athletes time to acclimate to the heat by scheduling practices in the early morning or evening and – for football players – limiting pad use in the first week.

The Iowa wrestling program continued its hot summer on the recruiting trail on Monday when they got a commitment from Abe Assad, a senior at Glenbard North in Illinois. He is considered the top-ranked 182-pounder in the country, according to Flowrestling, and projects as a 184-pounder.

Assad is Iowa’s second 2019 commitment, joining Minnesota prep standout Zach Glazier, who committed in late June. Additionally, 2020 recruit Patrick Kennedy and 2018 prospect Aaron Cashman both announced their commitments to Iowa this summer, and both Austin DeSanto and Jason Renteria transferred in after the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.