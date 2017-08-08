SPORTS AUGUST 8, 2017

The Pre-season FCS football poll has been released. The UNI Panthers are in the #18 position in the poll that is led by top ranked James Madison. Western Illinois University is ranked 25th.

Iowa opened its football practice to the media yesterday morning, providing a 15-minute window into its preparations for the Sept. 2 season opener against Wyoming.

A few observations:

Defense:

Junior defensive end Matt Nelson was in uniform but did not participate in the drills witnessed by reporters. The 6-foot-8, 285-pounder out of Cedar Rapids broke his foot on the first day of spring practices, but said Saturday that he is fully healed. He did say that he was still “shaking off the rust”.

In his absence, five-star recruit A.J. Epenesa ran with the second-stringers, Epenesa even lined up at end in one five-man front formation, he clearly is pushing for immediate playing time.

Offense:

Sophomore Nathan Stanley took the first snaps at quarterback, for what that’s worth. Junior Tyler Wiegers got equal time with the starting unit. Both remain locked in a battle for the starting job, and there’s no end in sight for that decision.

Senior Akrum Wadley and redshirt freshman Toren Young split time at tailback with the first unit. Graduate transfer James Butler was with the second-stringers, but that designation seems likely to be temporary. Wadley and Butler each surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground last season, Butler doing so at Nevada. But it’s notable that Young has apparently moved past sophomore Toks Akinribade in the tailback pecking order. Young is the bigger, more punishing runner, which provides a starker contrast to Wadley’s style.

Fans will get to draw their own conclusions after watching Iowa’s lone open practice session, scheduled for noon Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Gates for the annual Kids Day festivities open at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Players will sign autographs (for children only) starting at 11:30 a.m.

Juli Inkster’s Solheim Cup roster isn’t finalized, after all. The United States Solheim Cup captain will have to reveal the alternate on her 12-woman squad after Jessica Korda announced Monday she is withdrawing from next week’s team golf event because of a forearm injury.

Korda had re-aggravated the injury in June at a tournament in Arkansas, and she was forced to withdraw from last week’s Women’s British Open. The Solheim Cup will be held Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Led by the largest one-year increase in girls participation in 16 years, the overall number of participants in high school sports increased for the 28th consecutive year in 2016-17, according to the annual High School Athletics Participation Survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

Based on figures from the 51 NFHS member state high school associations, which includes the District of Columbia, the number of participants in high school sports reached an all-time high of 7,963,535. The increase of 94,635 participants from 2015-16 is the largest one-year jump in overall participation since the 2008-09 school year.

Thanks to increases in all of the top 10 participatory sports, the number of girls participants reached an all-time high of 3,400,297. The increase of 75,971 from the previous year is the largest one-year jump since the 2000-01 sports participation report.

Competitive spirit registered the largest increase among girls sports with an additional 18,712 participants, followed by outdoor track and field (8,508), volleyball (8,470), soccer (6,810) and lacrosse (5,423).

Seven of the top 10 boys sports registered increases from the previous year, led by soccer (9,912), outdoor track and field (9,003), and cross country (8,580). Overall participation for boys in 2016-17 was 4,563,238, an increase of 18,664 from the previous year.

Participation in 11-player football was down 25,901 from the previous year, although the numbers in 6- and 8-player football were up from the 2015-16 season. The overall number of participants in football (6, 8, 9 and 11 player) in 2016-17 was 1,086,748, down 25,503 from the 1,112,251 in the 2015-16 season.

While the number of participants in high school football declined, the number of schools offering the sport increased by 52 schools in 11-player – from 14,047 to 14,099 – and by nine schools in 6-, 8- and 9-player – from 1,349 to 1,358.

With 14,099 high schools offering 11-player football, the decrease of 25,901 participants amounts to fewer than two individuals (1.8) per school, and an overall decrease of 2.5 percent.

Football remains the No. 1 participatory sport for boys at the high school level by a large margin. Track and field is second with 600,136 participants, followed by basketball (550,305), baseball (491,790) and soccer (450,234).