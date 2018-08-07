SPORTS AUGUST 7, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and its title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau, are proud to have secured the HeadStrong Concussion Insurance program for the 2018-19 school year.

HeadStrong provides “first-dollar” insurance coverage for all students (males and females) in grades 9-12 participating in the practice or play of interscholastic sports sanctioned by the IHSAA. These include: baseball, basketball, bowling, cheerleading (non-competition), cross country, football, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, and wrestling.

The Iowa Farm Bureau is sponsoring the premium expense for every IHSAA participant in the program. Coverage will run from August 1, 2018 to August 1, 2019. The insurance carrier for this policy is Nationwide Life Insurance Company, with K&K Insurance serving as a third-party administrator.

The IHSAA is now one of seven state high school athletic associations providing coverage for 100% of participants, joining Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Former Iowa standout Bryan Bulaga has been cleared to return to practice with the Green Bay Packers. Bulaga has been out since undergoing surgery after tearing his ACL in a game in early November of 2017, he says the knee responded well after surgery, he feels the key for him right now is to work on his technique.

After setting a goal of returning for training camp and lots of hard work all helped his quick recovery.

Bulaga has a history of knee problems, he missed the entire 2013 season after suffering an ACL injury in the preseason action.

The University of Northern Iowa football team is ranked 13th in the pre-season STATS football poll. The Panthers ended the 2017 season ranked 17th in the country. North Dakota State is the pre-season #1 ranked team, Western Illinois got some votes but not enough to be in the top 25 to start the season.

The North Carolina football team has 13 players in trouble with the NCAA after some of the young men sold their team issued football shoes. Some players will miss as much as one third of the season for the violation, nine players will have to set out 4 games.

Shareef O’Neal the son of NBA super-star Shaquille O’Neal will attend UCLA to play collegiate basketball. He is 6’10” tall and weighs 210 pounds. He led his high school team to a state championship in California this year and in the championship game had 29 points, 17 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. UCLA is coached by former Iowa Hawkeye coach Steve Alford.

The Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team is doing an online fundraiser. You can purchase Tiger Basketball apparel online including t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, pullovers, jackets, and even hats. Their selection is available in both men’s, women’s, and youth options but is only offered until Wednesday August 8th. To support the Tigers and see all they are selling go to their Facebook page at Iowa Wesleyan University Men’s Basketball, or go to sportspageteam.itemorder.com and enter code 10459.