SPORTS AUGUST 7, 2017

The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-District baseball teams. Class 3A players honored were Pat Canby and Cooper Huckabone of Mt. Pleasant High School as 2nd team selections. Britt Noel, Justin Henecke and Reno Chiri all of New London High School were 1st team All-District selections and Isaac McSorely of the Tigers were named 2nd team.

As we head into another school year filled with sporting events and activities schools will be required to handle situations involving concussions. This school year, the Iowa Department of Public Health is partnering with the Iowa Department of Education to propose concussion management guidelines for Iowa schools to abide by. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) an estimated 3.8 million individuals in the U.S. record some degree of concussion from a sport or recreation related activity each year. They recognize the importance of a person taking care of their injury in the first few weeks after the concussion is crucial to help prevent lingering symptoms. With this in mind, these guidelines expand on the current recommended model for schools to go by when assessing the status of an individual with a concussion called REAP (remove/reduce, educate, adjust/accommodate, and pace). The difference with these guidelines is in the past a concussion was viewed only through the lens of how it will affect an athlete in regards to their participation in the sport. The new guidelines ask for schools to look at the bigger picture. To see how it will affect students in the classroom and at home and take these into consideration when assessing the status of the individual.