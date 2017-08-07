SPORTS AUGUST 7, 2017

The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-District baseball teams. Class 3A players honored were Pat Canby and Cooper Huckabone of Mt. Pleasant High School as 2nd team selections. Britt Noel, Justin Henecke and Reno Chiri all of New London High School were 1st team All-District selections and Isaac McSorely of the Tigers was named 2nd team.

As we head into another school year filled with sporting events and activities schools will be required to handle situations involving concussions. This school year, the Iowa Department of Public Health is partnering with the Iowa Department of Education to propose concussion management guidelines for Iowa schools to abide by. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) an estimated 3.8 million individuals in the U.S. record some degree of concussion from a sport or recreation related activity each year. They recognize the importance of a person taking care of their injury in the first few weeks after the concussion is crucial to help prevent lingering symptoms. With this in mind, these guidelines expand on the current recommended model for schools to go by when assessing the status of an individual with a concussion called REAP (remove/reduce, educate, adjust/accommodate, and pace). The difference with these guidelines is in the past a concussion was viewed only through the lens of how it will affect an athlete in regards to their participation in the sport. The new guidelines ask for schools to look at the bigger picture. To see how it will affect students in the classroom and at home and take these into consideration when assessing the status of the individual.

Nathan Stanley is in a battle for the starting quarterback job for Iowa as they prepare for the season opener. The sophomore from Menomonie, Wisconsin was the backup quarterback last season and is trying to beat out Tyler Wiegers for the starting role. Stanley says competition for the position breeds success, he says the quarterback candidates are pushing each other each day trying to get better,” Stanley says. His approach is simple, just do my best, really that’s all you can do, hopefully that’s good enough for the coaches and hopefully that’s good enough to win the job. Iowa opens the season September 3rd hosting Wyoming.

Kurt Warner became the first native Iowan to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Canton, Ohio Saturday. Warner played at Cedar Rapids Regis High School and after graduating in 1989 went to Northern Iowa. Coach Terry Allen, who coached Warner at UNI, says the way Warner handled the situation at U-N-I showed early on the qualities that would lead to his eventual success. He was the started one year for the Panthers, but always had himself prepared and that work ethic carried over into success in Europe when he played there, also in Arena Football and then finally when he got his chance in the NFL.

The 1977 Burlington Bees Midwest league Championship team is celebrated their 40th reunion of that team this past weekend. Various activities were held to get the team back together, Friday night the team was hosted at the Airport Road Vineyard and Winery here in Mt. Pleasant that is owned by a member of that team, Mike Henderson. Mike was a middle infielder for the Bees and batted just under .300 that season and in his 5 year career in the minors batted .301. Major League Hall of Famer and Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor was also a member of the team, he could not attend any of the festivities because of his managing duties. The team was recognized at Community Field Saturday night when the Bees hosted Kane County.