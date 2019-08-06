Sports, August 6th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The 2019 Iowa High School baseball season has come and gone, rather fast — as it usually does.

Over the weekend, members of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association met at Principal Park in Des Moines to select the 2019 All-State baseball teams as well as team captains. Chosen were Josh Fitzgerald, of Newman Catholic, in Class 1A; in Class 2A, North Linn’s Jake Hilmer; in Class 3A Central DeWitt’s Garrett Finley; and in Class 4A Johnston’s Peyton Williams.

Central Lee’s Tyler Hopp was a 2nd Team 1A All-State Selection.

Hopp, a senior, hit .463 for the state qualifying Hawks this year, with 2 home runs and 18 RBI. Hopp doubled six times and tripled twice.

The Fairfield Trojans had two selections on the 3A All-State list.

Senior Austin Simpson was recognized as 1st Team All-State, while classmate Kosta Papazogolou was named 2nd Team All-State.

Simpson helped lead Fairfield to a 26-5 record this year, swatting 16 home runs driving in 49.

Papazogolou belted 10 long balls while tallying 38 RBI. Papazogolou also was dynamite on the pitcher’s mound, going 7-2 with a 0.97 ERA.

The senior right-hander struck out 83 in 50.1 innings pitched — a near 13/k’s per 7 innings pitched.

Football:

Mount Pleasant football will be hosting football camp soon, head coach Shawn Striegel announced yesterday.

All football camps are free of charge and are at Maple Leaf Athletic Complex.

Students should bring their own water bottle and wear cleats if they have them but are not required.

Dates:

August 7-8-9: 8:00 am to 11:00 am (9th grade -12th Grade Football Camp (High School Camp)

August 7-8-9: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM (4-5-6 Grade Youth Football Camp)

August 11-12-13: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Middle School Camp for 7-8 Grades)

Iowa Wesleyan will have a new fresh face on defense in coordinator M.D. Daniels, but the tune will remain the same for that unit.

Last year’s 6th ranked defense in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference — Daniels will return 15 contributors and hope that ranking climbs further for the up and coming Tigers.

Included in that returning group are last year’s Second Team All-Conference Selections in Onius Heard (Hazel Green, AL) and Craig Wrenn (Mesquite, TX/Dr. John D. Horn).

Heard played in ten games at Defensive Line and recorded 39 tackles (28 solo, 11 assisted) on the season. He also recorded 2.5 tackles for a loss of 10 yards and had one sack for a loss of nine yards. Heard forced a fumble as well. Along with Second Team All-Conference, Heard was named to the UMAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Wrenn tallied 35 tackles, 26 solo and 9 assisted tackles, had 18 pass break-ups and two interceptions last year.

Coach Daniels comes to the Tigers after spending the 2018 season as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for Ranger High School in Ranger, Texas.

Before Daniels’ high school career, he spent five years at NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. Daniels was part of McMurry’s defense that finished #2 in the American Southwest Conference in total defense and rush defense in 2015.

He also contributed to finishing in #1 in the nation in defensive touchdowns in 2016.

Iowa Wesleyan will begin their season on Saturday, September 7th at Cornell College. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.