SPORTS AUGUST 6, 2018

The 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games were held August 1-5, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The Cross Fit Kilo team from Cedar Falls, Iowa finished in 19th place out of 40 teams from around the world. Colten Mertens a former Mt. Pleasant high School athlete competes for the Cross Fit Kilo team that is sponsored by the Kilo Gym of Cedar Falls owned by Armand McCormick a 2000 graduate of MPHS.

Terry McCarl re-passed Carson Macedo with two laps to go to win his fifth career Knoxville 360 Nationals Saturday night at Knoxville Iowa Raceway. The win was worth $15,000 to the Altoona, Iowa native.

The Dan Gable Wrestling Museum is getting an upgrade.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo will undergo a $1.4 million renovation, the museum announced Friday.

The renovations will transform the facility into a “state-of-the-art museum with interactive displays.” Interactive kiosks will be littered throughout a museum that “provides an educational and entertaining look at the sport of wrestling at all levels,” according to its website.

The museum’s teaching center and theater will both be expanded in the hopes of providing more opportunities for youth wrestlers. The theater will have 50 seats and a projector, allowing wrestlers to learn technique in an interactive way, said museum director Kyle Klingman.

The museum’s wrestling room will increase in size and become a multi-use room. They will be able to roll up the mats and use the room for receptions, gatherings and other events.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell expects major strides from the Cyclone offense this season. There is added experience up front and quarterback Kyle Kempt returns after being granted an extra year after helping lead the Cyclones to an 8-5 record a year ago.

Campbell says there has been a big difference with this being the third year of his tenure, Campbell says there is a sense of confidence with the offense and he hopes the defense continues it’s growth after it seemed to find its identity midway through last season.

ISU opens at home September first against South Dakota State. Hear Cyclone football on KILJ-AM 1130 and kilj.com for the 2018 season.

Income from the University of Iowa’s most lucrative sports — football and basketball — continued to decline in the budget year that just ended, while Iowa State football and basketball ticket sales sustained an upward trajectory, according to new Board of Regents documents.

The UI drops were offset by its receipts from a profitable Big Ten television contract, with conference contributions jumping from $36.2 million in 2017 to $52.5 million in the budget year that just ended. The university is expecting those contributions to grow to $53 million next year, when it projects football and basketball revenue will bounce back.

The self-supporting UI athletics enterprise is anticipating a total operating budget of $121.9 million next year, up from $116.6 million this year and $115.1 million in 2017.

Iowa State, while bringing in less at $78 million in 2017, also saw its athletics revenue grow to $83.3 million in 2018 — with projections for $84.6 million in the budget year that started July 1.

The new numbers are part of a 2019 budget the Board of Regents are expected to approve soon.

The Iowa State and University of Iowa athletics enterprises are self-sustaining and receive no direct general university support, and thus historically have not made direct contributions to their larger campuses.

But UI changed that practice recently, with the athletics department budgeting $2 million a year for general university support as the campus struggles with state funding takebacks and generational de-appropriations. It also contributes to the university by paying for public safety, hospital, parking, utilities, business and residential services, among other things.

The Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team is doing an online fundraiser. You can purchase Tiger Basketball apparel online including t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, pullovers, jackets, and even hats. Their selection is available in both men’s, women’s, and youth options but is only offered until Wednesday August 8th. To support the Tigers and see all they are selling go to their Facebook page at Iowa Wesleyan University Men’s Basketball, or go to sportspageteam.itemorder.com and enter code 10459.