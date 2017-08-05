SPORTS AUGUST 5, 2017

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. There is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

Pre-season football camp for the Mt. Pleasant Panther football team wrapped up Friday. Monday the Panthers will begin regular practice in preparation for their season opener on Friday August 25th at Clear Creek-Amana. On the defensive side of the ball this season Mt. Pleasant has to replace a trio of tough linebackers who graduated after leading the Panther “D” in most categories. Top returning tacklers are Tucker Johnson, Dalton Bass, Brody McGhghy and Tanner Ruby each having right around 30 tackles for the 2016 season. Johnson, McGhghy and Jordon Magnani each had 2 interceptions and five returning players had 1 fumble recovery each. Specialty teams should be better with the Panther punter Chase Lamm and placekick David Blancas both return. Kick returners Jordon Magnani and Jake Lowe both return also to provide a scoring threat there. The Panther defense gave up just over 18 points per game and the offense scored just over 18 points per game so if both sides of the ball perform better this year, it should be a better year overall in the win-loss columns.

The 1977 Burlington Bees Midwest league Championship team is celebrating their 40th reunion of that team. Various activities have been held this week to get the team back together, Friday night the team was hosted at the Airport Road Vineyard and Winery here in Mt. Pleasant that is owned by a member of that team, Mike Henderson. Mike was a middle infielder for the Bees and batted just under .300 that season and in his 5 year career in the minors batted .301. Major League Hall of Famer and Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor was also a member of the team, he could not attend any of the festivities because of his managing duties. The team will be recognized tonight at Community Field when the 2017 Bees host Kane County 1st pitch is at 6:30 pm. Fans are invited go early and meet the 1977 team and stay late for a spectacular fireworks display after the game.