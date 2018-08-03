SPORTS AUGUST 4, 2018

The Dan Gable Wrestling Museum is getting an upgrade.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo will undergo a $1.4 million renovation, the museum announced Friday.

The renovations will transform the facility into a “state-of-the-art museum with interactive displays.” Interactive kiosks will be littered throughout a museum that “provides an educational and entertaining look at the sport of wrestling at all levels,” according to its website.

The museum’s teaching center and theater will both be expanded in the hopes of providing more opportunities for youth wrestlers. The theater will have 50 seats and a projector, allowing wrestlers to learn technique in an interactive way, said museum director Kyle Klingman.

The museum’s wrestling room will increase in size and become a multi-use room. They will be able to roll up the mats and use the room for receptions, gatherings and other events.

Turmoil in the Buckeye State has seeped its way to Ames.

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is currently on paid leave from the university as he’s being investigated in relation to a domestic abuse incident that involved one of his former assistants. Because of that, rumors of who the next Buckeye head coach would be if Meyer is not retained are flying around — even though the job isn’t currently available.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed the rumors on Friday after Iowa State’s first day of fall camp.

There are social media posts stating that coach Matt Campbell would be frontrunner for Ohio State job if it became open.

Campbell commenting on the reports said “From my end, I’m never going to talk about what’s going on at other schools or other universities,” Campbell said. “My sole purpose at my job is to focus on: No. 1, on our football players; No. 2, our coaching staff; No. 3, our fan base and No. 4, our future of our football program.

“I’ve always said this, ‘You’re either somebody in the profession that’s trying to either be somebody or trying to do something.’ I think over the last two and a half years, I’ve proven that my whole sole mission is to be here and to do something.”

Campbell, a Massillon, Ohio, native has led Iowa State to an 11-14 overall record, including an 8-5 season last year that culminated in a Liberty Bowl victory.

Income from the University of Iowa’s most lucrative sports — football and basketball — continued to decline in the budget year that just ended, while Iowa State football and basketball ticket sales sustained an upward trajectory, according to new Board of Regents documents.

The UI drops were offset by its receipts from a profitable Big Ten television contract, with conference contributions jumping from $36.2 million in 2017 to $52.5 million in the budget year that just ended. The university is expecting those contributions to grow to $53 million next year, when it projects football and basketball revenue will bounce back.

The self-supporting UI athletics enterprise is anticipating a total operating budget of $121.9 million next year, up from $116.6 million this year and $115.1 million in 2017.

Iowa State, while bringing in less at $78 million in 2017, also saw its athletics revenue grow to $83.3 million in 2018 — with projections for $84.6 million in the budget year that started July 1.

The new numbers are part of a 2019 budget the Board of Regents are expected to approve soon.

The Iowa State and University of Iowa athletics enterprises are self-sustaining and receive no direct general university support, and thus historically have not made direct contributions to their larger campuses.

But UI changed that practice recently, with the athletics department budgeting $2 million a year for general university support as the campus struggles with state funding takebacks and generational de-appropriations. It also contributes to the university by paying for public safety, hospital, parking, utilities, business and residential services, among other things.

