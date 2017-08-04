SPORTS AUGUST 4, 2017

Pre-season football camp for the Mt. Pleasant Panther football team wraps up today. Monday the Panthers will begin regular practice in preparation for their season opener on Friday August 25th at Clear Creek-Amana. Zach Beason returns to run the team offensively from the quarterback spot, as he enters his Junior season he brings with him a lot of physical maturity over the past year. He had a good wrestling season, performed well in track and baseball and worked hard on his skills this summer. Last year Beason completed 48% of his passes for 864 yards, had 4 touchdown throws and suffered 7 interceptions. The receiver corps for the Panthers will be led by Senior tight end Kieran Kohorst, last year he led the team with 24 catches and turned that into 190 yards but had no touchdown catches. Jordon Magnani another senior receiver will play a huge part in the offense also. He was the most efficient target last year catching 7 balls for 144 yards and 3 scores. Pat Canby who graduated off last year’s team and now plays for Iowa Central Community College, will create a big hole to be filled. Canby led the rushing, receiving, total offense and scoring departments on the offensive side of the ball. Coming up tomorrow we will review and preview the Panthers on the defensive side.

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. There is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

The Northern Iowa football team is looking to turn things around after a 5-6 season last year, and Panther coach Mark Farley says work they’ve already done and the work they are doing prior to the season opener will determine if that happens. He says they don’t know yet what this team will be. Every team takes its own course, Farley says his team will find that course when it happens. It’s already been started of course, it started in January. Some things happened this summer, they became stronger in some units. So, it will play out as it plays out,” Farley says. Farley says they’ve been successful by adapting to the strengths of the players. There are five teams from UNI’s league in the top ten of the FCS rankings and we ain’t one of them says Coach Farley, “so it’s a strong league, strong coaches, strong players, and we go on the road for some difficult games. The Panthers have six games on the road, including their season opener September 2nd at Iowa State a game you will hear on KILJ-AM 1130.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell is in his second season in Ames and says the biggest difference in opening fall practice this year is knowing what he has. He says they were apprehensive last year as they were only six months in and were not trying to create trust and belief among the players, but also trying to figure out what the players could and couldn’t do. Campbell says they’ve also had more than a year now to be with the players and teach and work with them.Coach Campbell says we are in year two of taking this program over, there are lot of young guys playing,” Campbell says. “Does that mean that we can’t win and not have success — absolutely not, that doesn’t mean that. But it’s going to be really fun to see where this program is in four weeks.” Iowa State opens the season with back-to-back in-state home games against Northern Iowa on September 2nd and then Iowa on September 9th. KILJ-AM 1130 will bring you Cyclone football each Saturday during the 2017 season.