Sports, August 3rd, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

It’s state championship Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines as all four classes will play out there title games today.

In Class 1A it will be #1 Newman Catholic taking on #2 Alburnett.

In 2A it will be #1 North Linn versus #2 Van Meter in a highly anticipated contest.

Yesterday the 3A and 4A fields were set.

The 3A field saw Cedar Rapids Xavier defeat Marion, 4-1 and last year’s state title winner Davenport Assumption fall to Central DeWitt, 4-1.

Today it will be #1 Xavier vs. #3 DeWitt.

In 4A, upstart #6 Urbandale will look to stay hot and cash in on an awesome postseason run.

Urbandale upset Iowa City West yesterday 10-2. They’ll take on #1 Johnston who blanked Dowling Catholic, 7-0.

College Football:

University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has been named to the Bobby Dodd Trophy Watch List.

Ferentz is in his 21st year at Iowa and his 30th overall with the university. In 2018, Ferentz won his 144th game as Iowa’s head coach, surpassing Hayden Fry as the winningest football coach in program history.

Ferentz, who won the Bobby Dodd Trophy in 2015, has a career record of 164-122, including 152-101 at Iowa.

The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

Iowa will open up their 2019 season at home on Saturday, August 31 against Miami of Ohio. KILJ-FM is your home for Hawkeye football this fall.

Volleyball:

And just as a reminder, The Winfield-Mount Union volleyball team will be giving back to the community today.

Their volleyball team will be selling popsicles at Crooked Creek Days.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Stop by and see them and get a cool refreshing treat all for a great cause at Crooked Creek Days.