SPORTS AUGUST 31, 2018

Mt. Pleasant varsity volleyball team Lost to Fairfield in 3 sets in Panther Gymnasium.

Leading kills with 7 was Maggie Cristoforo Leading with digs was lyndi Vantiger.

The MPHS JV volleyball team won in 3 sets against Fairfield last night,

26-24, 10-25, 15-7.

SATURDAY: MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.

MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.

The Mount Pleasant JV Football team defeated Pella at Evans Field Thursday night, with a final score of 22-12. Pella jumped out to an early lead, capitalizing on a Panther turnover early in the first. Pella struck again in the first quarter furthering their lead to 12-0. The Panthers worked to close the gap to 2 points after a Brody Bender QB keeper (to make it 12-6) and Ethan Oilar connecting on a 21 yd FG. The second half was all Panthers, with MP capping the comeback with 22 unanswered points on the night.

HERE IS THIS WEEKS TWO ROSTER FOR THE MT. PLEASANT PANTHER FOOTBALL TEAM AS THEY TRAVEL TO PELLA TO PLAY THE #4 DUTCH.

Mt. Pleasant Panther Football 2018 Week 2- Pella Offense Position Starter Back-up QB Zach Beason Brody Bender HB Levi Puig Logan Bass TB Tucker Johnson Kyle Samples WR Chase Lamm Chase Williamson WR Rylan Seberg Tate Shull SLOT Tate Shull Jacob Stukerjurgen TE Jayden Davis James DeMeyer C Brett Baccam Cooper Pullis RG Drake Fox Riley McQuggin LG Cooper Pullis Drake Smith RT Garrett Maddy Tristian Scovel LT Henry Lutovsky Tristian Scovel Place Kicker David Blancas Defense Position Starter Back-up DE Tristian Scovel Zach Beason LT Cooper Pullis Drake Fox RT Garrett Maddy Drake Smith DE Logan Bass Brennan Bender Sam Levi Puig Kale Schuff Mike James DeMeyer Klayton Kleinkopf Will Jayden Davis Bryce Anderson Rt Safety Jacob Stukerjurgen Chase Williamson Lt Safety Tucker Johnson Brody Bender LC Chase Lamm Quenton Sims RC Tate Shull Rylan Seberg Punter Chase Lamm Bryce Anderson Snapper Zach Beason James DeMeyer

Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night

Mount Pleasant at Pella (KILJ-FM 105.5 will broadcast live at 6:30 pregame)

Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana

Keokuk at Burlington (Keokuk football is being forced to forfeit their Week 1 win over Davis County, a game which the Chiefs won 21-7, the punishment is for use of an ineligible player)

Solon at West Liberty

Washington at Oskaloosa

West Burlington at Fort Madison

Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin

West Branch at Wapello

Highland at Alburnett

English Valleys at WACO

Iowa Valley at Lone Tree

Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor

New London at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union

A highly successful leader in the history of Iowa high school activities, Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Alan Beste has announced his retirement, effective July 10, 2019. Beste’s retirement caps 30 years of dedicated service to Iowa students and IHSAA member schools. The 62-year-old has been executive director since February 1, 2015.

College football on Saturday:

Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM

Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)

Dakota St, @ Iowa State (live on KILJ-AM @ kilj.com @ 5 pm)

The final four is set in the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club Men’s Club Championship…in the 10 am semi-finals Saturday Kiley Miller plays Patrick Zelinsky and Bo Vitale plays Mike Wilson. The finals and consolation matches will be played Monday at 10 am at the Mt. Pleasant Country Club.