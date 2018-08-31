SPORTS AUGUST 31, 2018

SPORTS AUGUST 31, 2018Written by John Kuhens on August 31, 2018
Mt. Pleasant varsity volleyball team Lost to Fairfield in 3 sets in Panther Gymnasium.
Leading kills with 7 was Maggie Cristoforo Leading with digs was lyndi Vantiger.
The MPHS JV volleyball team won in 3 sets against Fairfield last night,
26-24, 10-25, 15-7.
SATURDAY: MPHS freshman volleyball tournament, Panthers hosting Burlington, Davis County, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and Van Buren.
MPHS JV and Varsity cross country running at Central College in Pella.
The Mount Pleasant JV Football team defeated Pella at Evans Field Thursday night, with a final score of 22-12. Pella jumped out to an early lead, capitalizing on a Panther turnover early in the first. Pella struck again in the first quarter furthering their lead to 12-0. The Panthers worked to close the gap to 2 points after a Brody Bender QB keeper (to make it 12-6) and Ethan Oilar connecting on a 21 yd FG. The second half was all Panthers, with MP capping the comeback with 22 unanswered points on the night.
HERE IS THIS WEEKS TWO ROSTER FOR THE MT. PLEASANT PANTHER FOOTBALL TEAM AS THEY TRAVEL TO PELLA TO PLAY THE #4 DUTCH.
|Mt. Pleasant Panther Football 2018
|Week 2- Pella
|Offense
|Position
|Starter
|Back-up
|QB
|Zach Beason
|Brody Bender
|HB
|Levi Puig
|Logan Bass
|TB
|Tucker Johnson
|Kyle Samples
|WR
|Chase Lamm
|Chase Williamson
|WR
|Rylan Seberg
|Tate Shull
|SLOT
|Tate Shull
|Jacob Stukerjurgen
|TE
|Jayden Davis
|James DeMeyer
|C
|Brett Baccam
|Cooper Pullis
|RG
|Drake Fox
|Riley McQuggin
|LG
|Cooper Pullis
|Drake Smith
|RT
|Garrett Maddy
|Tristian Scovel
|LT
|Henry Lutovsky
|Tristian Scovel
|Place Kicker
|David Blancas
|Defense
|Position
|Starter
|Back-up
|DE
|Tristian Scovel
|Zach Beason
|LT
|Cooper Pullis
|Drake Fox
|RT
|Garrett Maddy
|Drake Smith
|DE
|Logan Bass
|Brennan Bender
|Sam
|Levi Puig
|Kale Schuff
|Mike
|James DeMeyer
|Klayton Kleinkopf
|Will
|Jayden Davis
|Bryce Anderson
|Rt Safety
|Jacob Stukerjurgen
|Chase Williamson
|Lt Safety
|Tucker Johnson
|Brody Bender
|LC
|Chase Lamm
|Quenton Sims
|RC
|Tate Shull
|Rylan Seberg
|Punter
|Chase Lamm
|Bryce Anderson
|Snapper
|Zach Beason
|James DeMeyer
Here is the area football schedule for this upcoming Friday night
Mount Pleasant at Pella (KILJ-FM 105.5 will broadcast live at 6:30 pregame)
Fairfield at Clear Creek-Amana
Keokuk at Burlington (Keokuk football is being forced to forfeit their Week 1 win over Davis County, a game which the Chiefs won 21-7, the punishment is for use of an ineligible player)
Solon at West Liberty
Washington at Oskaloosa
West Burlington at Fort Madison
Mediapolis at Central Lee, Donnellson
Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Pekin
West Branch at Wapello
Highland at Alburnett
English Valleys at WACO
Iowa Valley at Lone Tree
Montezuma at H-L-V, Victor
New London at Moravia
Tri-County at Winfield-Mt. Union
A highly successful leader in the history of Iowa high school activities, Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Alan Beste has announced his retirement, effective July 10, 2019. Beste’s retirement caps 30 years of dedicated service to Iowa students and IHSAA member schools. The 62-year-old has been executive director since February 1, 2015.
College football on Saturday:
Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan 7 PM
Northern Illinois at Iowa (live on KILJ-FM @ kilj.com @ 12:30)
- Dakota St, @ Iowa State (live on KILJ-AM @ kilj.com @ 5 pm)
The final four is set in the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club Men’s Club Championship…in the 10 am semi-finals Saturday Kiley Miller plays Patrick Zelinsky and Bo Vitale plays Mike Wilson. The finals and consolation matches will be played Monday at 10 am at the Mt. Pleasant Country Club.